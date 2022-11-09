IIM Bangalore Activates CAT 2022 Mock Test Link, Know How To Access At Iimcat.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 will be held on November 27

CAT 2022 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has activated the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 mock test link. The candidates can practice the mock test paper available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in to get familiarise with the CAT exam to be held on November 27. To practice the mock test, candidates need to use log-in credentials- User ID and password.

Don't Miss: Explore CAT important topics and must read books. Download Free Ebook Recommended: Practice more to score well in CAT 2022. Get previous year question papers here Also See: 100 quant facts every CAT aspirant must know. Get Free Ebook Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

The candidates can access the CAT mock test paper on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. They can log-in using credentials- User ID and password. Read the instructions carefully provided on the CAT mock test paper and take test. "CAT mock test contains questions from CAT previous year paper to give candidates a glimpse into the type of questions generally asked in CAT exam and the method of writing answers." read the IIM Bangalore statement. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 On November 27: FAQs On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form

The CAT 2022 will be held in three shifts; morning session from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, evening session- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The CAT admit card is available to download on the official website- iimcat.ac.in using credentials- roll number and date of birth. READ MORE | How Did Common Admission Test Paper Pattern Change In Last 10 Years?

The candidates will be allotted three marks for every correct answer and there will be deduction of one mark for every wrong answer. The CAT 2022 qualified students can take admissions in Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), other B-schools.