IIM Bangalore Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Placements

Image credit: File Photo A total of 529 students who appeared in the placement season got internship offers

All students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) class of 2022-24 of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) were placed successfully in the recently concluded summer placement season. A total of 529 students who appeared in the placement season got internship offers.

According to IIM Bangalore, a total of 539 offers being made with Consulting companies made the highest 233 offers. Accenture made 41 offers, followed by McKinsey and Company (22) and Bain and Company (20). "Top recruiters included Tata Consultancy Services (18), Boston Consulting Group (17), Kearney (16), EY (15), Strategy (14), GEP Worldwide (10), PricewaterhouseCoopers (9), Alvarez and Marsal (7), and FinIQ Consulting (7). Other recruiters included Arthur D. Little (6), KPMG (6), Visa (5), Miebach Consulting (4), Auctus Advisors (3), NRI Consulting (3), Simon Kucher and Partners (3), and others (7)," IIM Bangalore release read. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 Exam In 20 Days; Top-Ranked IIMs And Know About Their Placements

In the Information Technology and IT/Product Management, prominent recruiters are Samsung R and D (5), DP World (4), Pine Labs (4), JustDial (4), Walmart Global Tech (4), Atlassian (3), Info Edge (3), Disney Star (2), PhonePe (2), Piramal (2), and others (17). A total of 36 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce and Operations included Amazon (24), Flipkart (5), Uber (5), and DP World (2).

There were 73 offers being mage in the Finance domain with the Citibank made the maximum of seven offers followed by Goldman Sachs (6), IIFL Securities (6). Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks making 67 offers in General Management positions with Tata Administrative Services leading with eight offers, followed by Adani Group (7), Mahindra and Mahindra (5).

Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 58 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Asian Paints (5), Airtel (4), Pidilite (4), P and G (4), Wipro (4). Analytics roles witnessed an increase in numbers compared to last year to 22, with the major recruiters being American Express (6), Kotak Mahindra Business Analytics (3), D.E. Shaw (2), EXL Service (2), and others (9).

Prof Debolina Dutta, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore said that the summer placement process for the PGP/PGP-BA 2022-24 batch was a great success. “This was the first offline placement drive post-pandemic, and the collective endeavour ensured a smooth mix of online facilitation and offline campus activities. We thank all the reputed Indian and global corporate partner firms, who reinforced their faith and confidence in our students by offering opportunities to the largest batch of participating students, making the placement process a resounding success.”