IIM Announces CAT 2020 Result; Here's Direct Link, How To Download

The Common Admission Test results (CAT 2020 result) has been announced. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2020 on November 29 in centre-based online mode will be able to access their CAT 2020 results at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download their official CAT 2020 scorecards by logging into the CAT website. The admission test of CAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes at the participating institutes across the country.

Also Read CAT Result 2020 Live Updates: IIM Releases CAT 2020 Scorecards

CAT scorecard 2020 consists of details including overall CAT 2020 scores and percentile along with personal details like -- candidate’s name, registration number and category. IIM Indore on December 30 had published the final CAT 2020 answer keys. The final answer key of CAT has been published as a modification to the provisional CAT 2020 answer key released on December 8, 2020.

CAT 2020 Result -- Direct Link

CAT Results 2020 -- How To Download

Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the result section, click on CAT 2020 result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access CAT result 2020

After the announcement of CAT 2020 results, the counselling process will start for the admission. The CAT counselling will be held as a common admission process (CAP) by the CAT 2020 participating institutes.