IIM Ahmedabad Welcomes 16th Batch Of MBA For Executives Programme Virtually

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) held an inaugural function in virtual mode today to welcome the sixteenth batch of MBA programme for working executives.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 22, 2021 5:03 pm IST

IIM Ahmedabad welcomes 16th batch of MBA-PGPX
Image credit: IIM Ahmedabad
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) held an inaugural function in virtual mode today to welcome the sixteenth batch of MBA programme for working executives. The online inaugural ceremony was attended by Professor Errol D’Souza, Director of IIMA, along with Professor Pradyumana Khokle, Dean – Programmes, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX, and other faculty members. MBA-PGPX is a one-year full-time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX).

The MBA- PGPX programme is designed to enable high performing professionals to accelerate their growth to leadership positions, as well as entrepreneurs to scale up and expand their business ventures, read an IIM Ahmedabad statement. The programme, the IIM Ahmedabad statement said, also aims at upgrading and upskilling the future leaders, along with providing opportunities to the students in understanding the changing dynamics of the industry.

The MBA- PGPX Class of 2021- 22 comprises professionals from diverse backgrounds and work experience across sectors in domestic and international markets including budding and established entrepreneurs, founder of an NGO, experienced consultants among others. They have been accepted into the programme on the basis of their exemplary credentials and track record.

Welcoming the new class, Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX said: “The world is in need of visionaries and leaders, who understand the changing dynamics of the industry, and are equipped to harness these changes in leading their organisations successfully.”

“The MBA-PGPX programme has been designed to accelerate the journey of experienced professionals towards becoming leaders who not only successfully run their business, but also prioritize holistic development and inclusive growth – one that involves sensitivity towards the environment and the society at large. Keeping in mind the current situation, we will be delivering this programme in a virtual format for now. I am confident that this batch too shall set new precedents and redefine success for others to emulate,” Professor Pingali added.

Launched in 2006, more than 1,500 students have graduated from the executive programme till date.

