IIM Ahmedabad To Conduct Summer Internship Placement From November 1

According to IIM Ahmedabad, the summer internship recruitments will be held in three clusters; cluster 1- November 1, cluster 2- November 4, cluster 3- November 7

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 3:02 pm IST

IIM Ahmedabad
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will commence the summer internship recruitment for the postgraduate programme in management (PGP) 2022-23 on November 1. As the pandemic has subsided, IIM Ahmedabad will conduct the placement process in hybrid mode- both in online and offline methods. "IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster-cohort based placement process wherein companies offering similar profiles are grouped into cohorts, and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster," IIM Ahmedabad release mentioned.

According to IIM Ahmedabad, the summer internship recruitments will be held in three clusters; cluster 1- November 1, cluster 2- November 4, cluster 3- November 7. IIM Ahmedabad placement reports on cluster basis will be available on the website- iima.ac.in. ALSO READ | How To Get Admission To IIMs Without Appearing For CAT?

The summer internship recruitment 2022-23 for the post graduate programme in food and agri-business management (PGP-FABM) programme is scheduled on November 4. As per IIMA standards, the record date for capturing the Summer Internship Placement Statistics is set at 3 months from the date of completion of summer internships and the due date for the Summer Internship Placement report would be 6 months from the date of completion of the internship.

