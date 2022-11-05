IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2022: Adani Group Top Recruiter With 16 Offers At Second Cluster

  • Home
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 4:55 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad concluded its second cluster of summer placement for the postgraduate programme (PGP) class of 2024 today, November 5. Around 50 firms participated in the second cluster, the firms that participated are- Advertising and Media, Consumer Electronics, Consumer Goods and durables, Consumer Services, Conglomerates, Retail B2B and B2C and Pharma and health care.

According to IIM Ahmedabad, Adani group was the top recruiter with 16 offers. In the Consumer Goods and Durables cohort, HUL is the top recruiter with 9 offers, Amazon made the highest offers in the Retail B2B and B2C cohort with 13 offers. The top recruiter in the Pharma and health care cohort is Optum and Sun Pharma with 10 offers each. ALSO READ | IIM Indore Summer Placements 2022: Average/ Median Stipend Rises, Highest At Rs 6 Lakh

The second cluster of summer placement witnessed participation of regular recruiters like ABG, Adani, Bajaj, CK Birla, JSW Group, Piramal, Reliance and TAS. Consumer Goods and durables cohort included regular recruiters like AB InBev, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Mondelez, Nestle, P and G, Reckitt, and Wipro Consumer Care amongst others.

The Media and Advertising cohort saw great participation from recruiters like Disney. In the Pharma and health care cohort, firms like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Optum Global Solutions and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd amongst others participated, the release read.

Earlier in the first cluster, Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter with 28 offers, followed by Bain and Company with 23 offers. The third cluster will be conducted on November 7.

