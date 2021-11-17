IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2021: Boston Consulting Top Recruiter With 26 Offers In 1st Cluster

IIM Ahmedabad organised first cluster of the summer placement programme

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) organised the first cluster of the summer placement programme for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2023 on November 16. Around 50 companies participated in IIM Ahmedabad placement process. The Boston Consulting Group becomes top recruiter with 26 offers followed by Kearney with 24 offers.

The placement process was conducted in online mode in view of the ongoing pandemic. IIM Ahmedabad implemented digital initiatives to carry the placement programme with transparency in the virtual mode. The summer placement programme for postgraduate students will be conducted in three clusters and Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on November 19 and November 22 respectively.

In cluster 1, the participating firms comprised five cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

Along with the Boston Consulting Group and the Kearney, Alvarez and Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Bain and Company, Ernst and Young, GEP Consulting, McKinsey and Company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Strategy and Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura (India & Singapore). Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter in Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 9 offers. In the PE and VC domain, we saw participation of firms like Blackstone, Edelweiss, Gaja Capital, Iroha, Jupiter Capital, True North, Venture Highway, Xander and White Oak. Xander was the largest recruiter in the PE/VC and Asset Management cohort with 4 offers whereas American Express with 13 offers, rolled out the maximum number of offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort, said a statement by IIM Ahmedabad.