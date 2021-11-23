  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3

IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3

IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services was the top recruiter with 12 offers. Over 20 firms participated in the third cluster

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 3:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2021: Boston Consulting Top Recruiter With 26 Offers In 1st Cluster
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
NIRF Ranking 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Is Best Management Institute, IIM Bangalore 2nd In Ranking
IIM Ahmedabad To Train Senior Officers Of Organisations Under DAE
IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation
IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3
The third cluster of IIM-A summer placements was held on November 22
Image credit: FILE

IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted the third cluster of the summer placement programme for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2023 on November 22. Over 20 firms participated in the third cluster of summer placement drive. Tata Consultancy Services was the top recruiter with 12 offers.

Apart from Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft was the highest recruiter in the Enterprise Tech cohort with 7 offers. InfoEdge in the IT Consulting and Analytics sector and new recruiter Ola Electric in the Core Manufacturing and Infra sector rolled out 5 offers. New recruiters included Electronic Arts, GamesCraft, Ikigai Labs, Intelligence Node, ISDM Social and Rocket Learning, the placement report mentioned.

The cluster 3 was held in virtual mode and comprised of nine cohorts- Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Technology, Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Education Tech, Enterprise Tech, Financial Tech, IT Consulting and Analytics, Renewable Energy and Green Tech and Social Enterprises and NGO.

IIM Ahmedabad summer placemat is conducted in three Clusters in a virtual mode. Cluster one placement was organised on November 17 and second cluster on November 19. Hindustan Unilever was the top recruiter in the second cluster with 14 placements, around 50 companies participated in the placement programme.

For details on IIM Ahmedabad placement report, please visit the official website- iima.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
IIM Ahmedabad placement IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements IIM Ahamadabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Registration Ends On November 30
AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Registration Ends On November 30
NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Directs Relief For Disabled Candidate Who Was Denied Extra Hour
NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court Directs Relief For Disabled Candidate Who Was Denied Extra Hour
Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022
Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022
IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU Further Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................