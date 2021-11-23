IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3

Image credit: FILE The third cluster of IIM-A summer placements was held on November 22

IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted the third cluster of the summer placement programme for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2023 on November 22. Over 20 firms participated in the third cluster of summer placement drive. Tata Consultancy Services was the top recruiter with 12 offers.

Apart from Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft was the highest recruiter in the Enterprise Tech cohort with 7 offers. InfoEdge in the IT Consulting and Analytics sector and new recruiter Ola Electric in the Core Manufacturing and Infra sector rolled out 5 offers. New recruiters included Electronic Arts, GamesCraft, Ikigai Labs, Intelligence Node, ISDM Social and Rocket Learning, the placement report mentioned.

The cluster 3 was held in virtual mode and comprised of nine cohorts- Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Technology, Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Education Tech, Enterprise Tech, Financial Tech, IT Consulting and Analytics, Renewable Energy and Green Tech and Social Enterprises and NGO.

IIM Ahmedabad summer placemat is conducted in three Clusters in a virtual mode. Cluster one placement was organised on November 17 and second cluster on November 19. Hindustan Unilever was the top recruiter in the second cluster with 14 placements, around 50 companies participated in the placement programme.

For details on IIM Ahmedabad placement report, please visit the official website- iima.ac.in.