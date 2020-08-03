IIM Ahmedabad: Students From Arts Background Set A Rise In New MBA Batch

IIM-A saw a decent rise in students from Arts background joining the MBA Programme.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, or IIM-A, this year saw a decent rise in students from Arts background joining the MBA Programme, the former PGP programme, as compared to last three years. Nearly 5% of students from Arts background, up from 3% previous year, get admission to MBA Programme for 2020-22 Batch, the flagship course of IIM Ahmedabad.

The percentage of students with an Arts background who joined the MBA programme was 3 per cent in 2018 and 2019. However, the percentage of students with a Commerce degree has declined.

Professor Vishal Gupta, Outgoing-Chairperson, Admissions, IIMA, said “Our admissions policy helps us admit students with diverse perspectives to contribute greatly to the discussion-based learning that we employ at IIMA. We believe that having a broad mix of participants without compromising on quality will enrich the academic experience of IIMA students even further.”

The share of Commerce students is 18% while the share of Science students is 1%. Meanwhile, engineering students continue to have the maximum share in the MBA programme with 76%. Students from engineering background saw a rise of 2% to 76%, from 74% in the previous year of Students Mix.

For commerce students, the ratio was 23 per cent in 2018, 21 per cent in 2019. Similarly, students from science stream were 7 per cent in 2018 and 2 per cent in 2019. This year, it remains only 1 per cent.

Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM-A said, “Diversity in the student population helps in enriching the learning process. We consider surface-level Diversity that has easily identifiable characteristics such as sex or educational backgrounds to be important. The institute believes such Diversity has an impact on the heterogeneity of the deep and enduring attributes such as values, attitudes, opinions, and perspectives of students which enhances their creativity and performance in an organizational context.”

Data for MBA Programme: Age

Batch 2020-22 (Total Batch: 390) 2019-21 (Total Batch: 388) 2018-20 (Total Batch: 399) Up to 20 years 3% 0.77% 2% 21-25 years 90% 87% 89%





Data for MBA Programme: Educational Background

Batch Educational Background %age Educational Background %age Educational Background %age 2020-22 Arts 5% Commerce 18% Science 1% 2019-21 Arts 3% Commerce 21% Science 2% 2018-20 Arts 3% Commerce 23% Science 7%





MBA-FABM programme, the world’s top-rated programme in agri-business for the last four consecutive years, also had a diverse entering class of forty-seven students. This year saw a slight shift in the academic background: from Engineering to Science.

Data for MBA – FABM Programme: Discipline

Discipline 2020-22 2019-21 2018-2020 Engineering 48% 63% 65% Science 45% 37% 35%





Due to the current COVID19 pandemic situation, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad e-welcomed their new batch (2020-22) of MBA and MBA-FABM on August 2, 2020.

Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM-A added, “We at IIMA are delighted to welcome the batch of 2022. Even though we are awaiting the government directives to open academic institutions, we will make sure that our students feel the campus learning experience in our online classes.”