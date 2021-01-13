IIM Ahmedabad Shortlists MBA Candidates For Second Round

Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has released the qualifying list of postgraduate management (MBA) candidates for the second round of 2021 admission process. The IIM-A MBA shortlist has been released on the official website iima.ac.in. Selected candidates can prepare for the second round of MBA selection process which will be a personal interview and group discussion.

The IIM-A has shortlisted the MBA candidates for its academic session 2021-23 on the basis of the Common Admission Test - CAT 2021 result. IIM Ahmedabad result includes sectional and overall percentile and category wise cutoff. A total of 29,080 candidates have been shortlisted for PGP 2020-22 batch. The rest of seats will be filled on the basis of GMAT 2021.

Direct link to IIM-A MBA shortlist 2021

Steps to check IIM-A MBA shortlist

Visit the official website iima.ac.in

Under the ‘Announcements’ tab’ click on ‘Admission status: PGP 2021-23 batch’

Login using CAT registration number and registered email id

Click IIM-A result card will be displayed

IIM-A result card will have candidate’s CAT roll number, name and the qualifying status that is pass, waiting or fail

The IIM-A MBA candidates can download their result card in PDF format for future reference

Steps after IIM-A shortlist 2021

The IIM-Ahmedabad will conduct several rounds of analytical tests, group discussion, and personal interview.

It will conduct its admission rounds in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) had conducted the CAT 2020 exam on November 29 and had declared the CAT result for January 2. The exam was conducted in computer based mode and was of two hours.