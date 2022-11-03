IIM Ahmedabad Redesigns Website, Logo As A Key Initiative In Future Growth Plans

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA)

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced two major initiatives in line with its future growth plans. The Institute will launch a redesigned website with a refreshed logo and rebuilding of some parts of the old campus. As per the IIMA release, the new website will reflect IIMA's position as a premier management institute across the globe. The redesigned website will have a clean and bold user interface that highlights the most important aspects of the institute.

The objective behind redesigning the Institute's website was to make it more engaging with prospective students, alumni, current students and faculty and reflect the institute's voice as a global leader in research, teaching, innovation while maintaining a bold and global image of the institute.

"As IIMA and its ethos shapes and adapts to global shifts, the institute felt the need to re-envision the IIMA website and renew its visual identity, which is represented by its logo. The new website embodies the IIMA brand philosophy of ‘Simple, Bold, and Global," the Board of Governors, IIMA, said in a release.

"After consulting with and incorporating feedback from relevant stakeholders, the logo refresh was also completed. The refreshed logo aims to convey a more vivid and vibrant brand identity while retaining all the elements of the existing IIMA logo that evoke and channel trust, authenticity, and legacy by emphasising a strong connection to Indian culture,” it added.

The second decision of the IIMA Board pertains to the reconstruction of some buildings in the old campus that have been facing structural damage, deterioration and have become uninhabitable, posing a safety concern for the campus and residents.

"Over the last two decades, the institute has conducted regular inspections, studies, and repairs on the buildings. Repairs were made whenever subject matter experts recommended it or there was any visible indication of a problem. The safety of our people is our primary responsibility, and with that in mind, the Board felt there was a need to address this issue rather than opt for temporary solutions such as restorations, which had been attempted but were not as effective," IIM Ahmedabad further added.