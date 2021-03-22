IIM Ahmedabad Records 100% Summer Placement For MBA Students

IIM Ahmedabad has concluded the summer placement process for its MBA batch

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad concluded the summer placement process for its MBA class of 2022. Companies from multiple domains participated in three cluster groups, and the students have been placed across more than 20 cohorts. Boston Consulting Group made the most offers (including Pre-Placement Offers) at the end of the final placement process with 32 offers, followed by McKinsey with 30 offers.

In the IT Consulting cohort, Tata Consultancy Services was the largest recruiter with 14 offers.

In the Niche Consulting cohort, GEP extended eight offers. Among the investment banks, Nomura was the largest recruiter, making seven offers, closely followed by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America – Merrill Lynch, each with five offers.

This year, the Private Equity, Venture Capital and Asset Management cohort witnessed close to a 40 per cent increase in participating firms vis-à-vis last year.

In the consumer goods, consumer electronics and general management domain, HUL, Samsung Electronics and CK Birla Group made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) – six, closely followed by Lenovo, with five offers.

In the Laterals process, Amazon made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) – 16. PayTM extended 14 offers, Microsoft made 11 offers and FinIQ made nine offers.

Prof. Amit Karna, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM Ahmedabad said, “We completed the placement process in a virtual mode with recruiters and students logging in from remote locations.”

“We were able to attract more quality offers from marquee recruiters who continued to hire from the most exceptional pool of talent available in the country today. I have no doubt that our students will add tremendous value to these organisations looking to recover from the woes of the pandemic and build a better future. I wish the graduating class of 2021 a successful career ahead,” Mr Karna added.

Placement Process At IIM-A

The final placement process was conducted in two stages. The first was the Laterals process where firms interviewed students with prior work experience and offered them mid-level managerial positions. 30 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, banking, consulting, general management and analytics.

In the second stage of the final placement process, firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered, and groups of cohorts were invited to campus across different clusters.

As in previous years, students were provided the flexibility of making “dream” applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. There were 86 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference.