IIM Ahmedabad Placements: Over 50 Firms Participated In Cluster 3

IIM Ahmedabad Placements: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter In Cluster 3

Tata Consultancy Services, which made 15 offers, was the top recruiter in the third cluster of IIM Ahmedabad placements. The institute conducted summer placements for the PGP class of 2022 virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 3:45 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Tata Consultancy Services, which made 15 offers, was the top recruiter in the third cluster of IIM Ahmedabad placements. The institute conducted summer placements for the PGP class of 2022 virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Farms from 11 sectors -- Banking and Insurance, Financial Services, Consumer Technology, Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Education Tech, Enterprise Tech, Food and Dairy, Government Enterprises, Analytics and IT Consulting, Renewable Energy and Green Tech and Social Enterprises and NGO -- participated in cluster 3 of IIM Ahmedabad placements.

The third cluster of placements was held on December 7, 2020.

Over 50 firms participated in cluster 3. Vedanta, which made six offers, was the highest recruiter in the Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure cohort.

Enterprise Tech farms that participated in the placements include companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, and Sprinklr.

In the Renewable Energy and Green Tech domain, firms like Amplus Solar and ReNew Power. Banking and Insurance sector saw participation from firms like Reserve Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

New recruiters included Atlassian, BPCL, DuPont, Everest Instruments, Oracle and Reserve Bank of India.

Unacademy, a new recruiter, participated in the Education and Tech sector and made nine offers.

IIM Ahmedabad concluded the summer placement process 2020 in 3 clusters. Cluster 1 was held on December 1 where Bain & Company was the top recruiter with 20 offers, followed by The Boston Consulting Group with 19 offers.

The second cluster of IIM Ahmedabad placements was held on December 4.

