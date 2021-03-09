Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Ahmedabad Placements Conclude; Over 30 Companies Participated

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has concluded the placement process for the postgraduate programme batch of 2019-21 on March 8. The IIM Ahmedabad placements were held in clusters. The third cluster which concluded on Monday, March 8, comprised six cohorts, which included Analytics and IT Consulting, BFSI, Consumer Tech, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Govt. Enterprises and Pharma and Healthcare. Firms from multiple domains participated in all the clusters, an IIM Ahmedabad statement said.

The most number of offers were provided by Analytics and IT consulting firms followed by BFSI. Tata Consultancy Services extended the highest number of offers in the third cluster (14), followed by Ola Cabs (6). Several new recruiters participated this year, including Navi, Eversana, and Indxx Capital.

“There were over 65 dream applications for Cluster 3, which demonstrates the significance that IIMA’s unique Cluster-Cohort system places on candidate-recruiter fit,” the IIM Ahmedabad statement said.

PGP-FABM Placements

The final placement Postgraduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) batch of 2019-21 also concluded on March 5, 2021. A total of 32 companies participated in the Final Placements 2021, ranging from sectors such as Agri Inputs and Services, Food and Agri Consulting, Agri Commodity Trading, AgriTech, Logistics and Supply Chain, FMCG, Food Processing, e-Commerce, Retail, Biomedical and Pharmaceuticals.

The process welcomed first-time recruiters like Mahindra Logistics, IFFCO Group, Grant Thornton, Jio Platforms Ltd., Bayer, FMC, and Samunnati. Regular recruiters including Reckitt Benckiser, Mahyco, Olam, NAFED, AMUL, Innoterra (Earlier Pioneering Ventures), Stryker and RBL Bank also renewed their relationship with the PGP-FABM programme.

Many other regular firms including Reliance, Cloudtail, Udaan, NISG, Nestle, ETG and Hester Bioscience reaffirmed their confidence in the programme by extending multiple Pre-Placement offers to the students.

“The students also embraced opportunities with different start-ups in the AgriTech, e-commerce and Retail domain such as DealShare, Agri10x, Intello Labs, Ninjacart, DeHaat and Fresh VnF across multiple roles in Sales & Marketing, Product Management, Supply Chain, Operations and Business Development,” the statement added.