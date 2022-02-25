IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Final Placement Process For PGP Concludes

Image credit: Shutterstock A total of 220 offers were rolled out by 190 firms in the placement process in 2022.

IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has successfully completed the final placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch 2022. Firms from multiple domains participated across the three clusters in final placements, with all students being placed across more than 20 cohorts.

The IIM Ahmedabad final placement process was conducted in two stages. The first was the laterals process where firms interviewed students with prior work experience and offered them mid-level managerial positions. 36 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, banking, consulting and analytics. In the second stage, firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered, and groups of cohorts were invited to campus across different clusters.

As in previous years, students were provided the flexibility of making “dream” applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. There were 35 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference, the IIM said.

Professor Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM Ahmedabad said, “This year, once again, we completed the final placement process in virtual mode with recruiters and students logging in from remote locations. The process achieved its stated objective of finding the right student-recruiter fit by providing students with options to upgrade and dream on the organisations of their choice."

"While the appetite of the regular recruiters was higher this year than the previous years, we also saw a significant increase in the participation of firms and the variety in job roles. This clearly indicates that the demand for high quality talent continues to grow and demonstrates the strength of relationships we have built with our recruiters over the decades," he said.

A total of 220 offers were rolled out by 190 firms in the placement process in 2022, the institute said. Boston Consulting Group made the most offers (including Pre-Placement Offers) at the end of the final placement process with 47 offers, followed by Accenture with 32 offers.

Firms from different sectors and geographies participated in the process at IIM Ahmedabad. Recruiters in the consulting domain included Accenture Strategy, Arthur D. Little, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, GEP Consulting, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Praxis and PwC among others.

Many new recruiters participated this year, including A&W Capital, B9 Beverages (Bira 91), Eightfold.Ai, EY Parthenon, Garena, Info Edge Venture Fund, Nykaa, PWC US Advisory, UnDosTres, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Zomato, among others. Roles were also opened across geographies including Mexico and UAE.

Sowmya Sreenidhi R, the Recruitment Secretary at IIM Ahmedabad said, “The Lateral and Final Placements of 2022 was concluded successfully on 14th February 2022 despite starting amongst the turmoil due to omicron. As always, the placement process was driven by the objective of achieving the best student-career fit. There was an increase in the dream options within, and across clusters, the option to hold & upgrade Pre-Placement offers, and Lateral Placement offers were provided to the PGP batch. Apart from increased recruitment from regular recruiters, we had an array of new recruiters who were onboarded. We saw a record number of offers from the Lateral placements, with several offer upgrades, which stood as proof that 100% placement is not the primary focus of the IIMA Placement Process."

"Similar to the last three placement cycles, we had a smooth and seamless virtual hiring process, aided by improved technology for the students and recruiters. We successfully completed the Final Placements process well on time and maximised the student-recruiter fit objective with over 150 students upgrading their offers during the entire process and 35 dream applications during the cluster process alone,” she said.

Mario Gonsalves, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group said “IIM-A has always been a preferred partner for talent needs at BCG and this year we have taken this partnership to even greater heights. Recruitment process at IIM-A has always been extremely smooth & efficient and even in the Covid era the IIMA team has been running an excellent virtual process. We are, once again, elated to be the recruiter of choice for IIM-A. I would like to congratulate the IIM-A team & our internal team and hope to grow this relationship further. We eagerly await to welcome the soon-to-be IIM-A alums to BCG.”

Vipul Kondan, Associate Director of Research, ARGA Investments said: “ARGA Investment Management LP continuously seeks to enhance its rich global team by adding the high-end talent across the world. With strong credentials, IIMA was a preferred campus. The entire process was seamless and well managed. Look forward to a continued enriching partnership with IIMA.”