IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy Top Recruiters In First Phase

The second cluster will be held on February 11

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) has started the final placement process for the class of 2022 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accenture Strategy were emerged as the top recruiters in the first phase.

The Boston Consulting Group has so far made 47 offers, including pre-placement offers on day one, while Accenture Strategy became the largest recruiter with 32 offers across two roles. The finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions. "Goldman Sachs made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) – 7, closely followed by American Express - 5 in Cluster 1," the release mentioned.

According to IIM Ahmedabad, the firms that participated in the final placement process are comprised of six cohorts- investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management. "The list of cluster 1 recruiters included regular partners such as Accenture Strategy, American Express, ARGA Investment Management LP, Arthur D. Little, A&W Capital, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Sanford C. Bernstein, Citibank, EY Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Premji Invest, PwC, Standard Chartered, and The Xander Group among others," the release mentioned.

