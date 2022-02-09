  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy Top Recruiters In First Phase

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy Top Recruiters In First Phase

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: The Boston Consulting Group has so far made 47 offers, including pre-placement offers on day one, while Accenture Strategy became the largest recruiter with 32 offers

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 9, 2022 1:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Convocation For ePGP Students Virtually
IIM Ahmedabad Announces Revised Criteria For MBA Admissions
Five IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Gets Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2021
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: Top Government MBA Colleges In India; Complete List Here
IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3
IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster
IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy Top Recruiters In First Phase
The second cluster will be held on February 11
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) has started the final placement process for the class of 2022 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accenture Strategy were emerged as the top recruiters in the first phase.

The Boston Consulting Group has so far made 47 offers, including pre-placement offers on day one, while Accenture Strategy became the largest recruiter with 32 offers across two roles. The finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions. "Goldman Sachs made the highest number of offers (including pre-placement offers) – 7, closely followed by American Express - 5 in Cluster 1," the release mentioned.

According to IIM Ahmedabad, the firms that participated in the final placement process are comprised of six cohorts- investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management. "The list of cluster 1 recruiters included regular partners such as Accenture Strategy, American Express, ARGA Investment Management LP, Arthur D. Little, A&W Capital, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Sanford C. Bernstein, Citibank, EY Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman, Premji Invest, PwC, Standard Chartered, and The Xander Group among others," the release mentioned.

The second cluster will be held on February 11.

Click here for more Education News
IIM Placements IIM Ahmedabad placement IIM Placement IIM Ahamadabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared
NMC Issues Notice For MBBS Admission In China;
NMC Issues Notice For MBBS Admission In China; "Online Courses Not To Be Recognised"
Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow; Follow These Covid-19 Guidelines
Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow; Follow These Covid-19 Guidelines
Odisha Kindergartens, Playschools To Reopen On February 14
Odisha Kindergartens, Playschools To Reopen On February 14
CBSE Term 1 Result UPDATES: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Websites, Direct Link, Steps To Check
CBSE Term 1 Result UPDATES: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Websites, Direct Link, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................