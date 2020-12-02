IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2020: 50 Firms Participated On Day One

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad organised the first cluster of the Summer Placement process for the Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) class of 2022 on December 1, 2020. The firms that participated in Cluster 1 focussed on four areas – investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

The institute witnessed a large pool of recruiters with about 50 firms participating in the process. Bain & Company was the top recruiter with 20 offers, followed by The Boston Consulting Group with 19 offers. Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, Alvarez and Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, GEP Consulting, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Strategy.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire placement process is being held virtually. As participating companies will not be physically visiting the campus, a few digital initiatives have been implemented by the institute for smooth conduct and transparency.

Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse (Singapore and India), Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura India. Edelweiss Wealth Management was the highest recruiter in Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 10 offers.

In the PE and VC domain, firms like Blackstone, Gaja Capital, IndiaRF, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Temasek and White Oak participated. True North was the highest recruiter in the PE/VC and Asset Management cohort with four offers.

The Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on December 4 and December 7 respectively.