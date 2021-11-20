IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster

IIM Ahmedabad cluster 2 placement was organised on November 19

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted the second cluster of the summer placement programme for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2023 on November 19. Around 50 companies participated in the second cluster of summer placement drive. Hindustan Unilever was the top recruiter and offered 14 placements.

Second cluster placement was conducted virtually and comprised seven cohorts – advertising and media, consumer electronics, consumer goods and durables, consumer services, conglomerates, retail B2B and B2C and pharma–health care.

IIM Ahmedabad summer placemat is conducted in three Clusters in a virtual mode. Cluster one placements were organised on November 17. The third cluster will be conducted on November 22.

In a statement, IIM Ahmedabad said: “We saw a large pool of recruiters with around 50 firms participating in the process. Overall, Hindustan Unilever was the top recruiter with 14 offers. Consumer Goods & durables included regular recruiters like AB InBev, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Reckitt, and Wipro Consumer Care amongst others.”

“The Conglomerate cohort saw participation of regular recruiters like TAS, Adani, ABG, Piramal, Mahindra, Reliance, CK Birla and Bajaj. TAS was the top recruiter in the Conglomerates cohort with 7 offers. Retail B2B B2C cohort saw participation from recruiters like Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon made the highest number of offers in the Retail B2B B2C cohort - 11. The Media and Advertising cohort saw great participation from recruiters like MXPlayer and Disney. In the Pharma & health care cohort, firms like Stryker and Dr. Reddy’s participated. New recruiters in this cohort included Apicore, PhableCare and PharmEasy,” IIM Ahmedabad added further.