  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted the second cluster of the summer placement programme for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2023 on November 19.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 20, 2021 4:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2021: Boston Consulting Top Recruiter With 26 Offers In 1st Cluster
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
NIRF Ranking 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Is Best Management Institute, IIM Bangalore 2nd In Ranking
IIM Ahmedabad To Train Senior Officers Of Organisations Under DAE
IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation
IIM Ahmedabad Gets New Centre For Data Science, Artificial Intelligence
IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2021: Hindustan Unilever Top Recruiter With 14 Offers In 2nd Cluster
IIM Ahmedabad cluster 2 placement was organised on November 19
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) conducted the second cluster of the summer placement programme for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2023 on November 19. Around 50 companies participated in the second cluster of summer placement drive. Hindustan Unilever was the top recruiter and offered 14 placements.

Second cluster placement was conducted virtually and comprised seven cohorts – advertising and media, consumer electronics, consumer goods and durables, consumer services, conglomerates, retail B2B and B2C and pharma–health care.

IIM Ahmedabad summer placemat is conducted in three Clusters in a virtual mode. Cluster one placements were organised on November 17. The third cluster will be conducted on November 22.

In a statement, IIM Ahmedabad said: “We saw a large pool of recruiters with around 50 firms participating in the process. Overall, Hindustan Unilever was the top recruiter with 14 offers. Consumer Goods & durables included regular recruiters like AB InBev, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Reckitt, and Wipro Consumer Care amongst others.”

“The Conglomerate cohort saw participation of regular recruiters like TAS, Adani, ABG, Piramal, Mahindra, Reliance, CK Birla and Bajaj. TAS was the top recruiter in the Conglomerates cohort with 7 offers. Retail B2B B2C cohort saw participation from recruiters like Amazon and Flipkart. Amazon made the highest number of offers in the Retail B2B B2C cohort - 11. The Media and Advertising cohort saw great participation from recruiters like MXPlayer and Disney. In the Pharma & health care cohort, firms like Stryker and Dr. Reddy’s participated. New recruiters in this cohort included Apicore, PhableCare and PharmEasy,” IIM Ahmedabad added further.

Click here for more Education News
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
“180 Languages”: Himanta Biswa Sarma On Challenges Of Implementing NEP In North East
“180 Languages”: Himanta Biswa Sarma On Challenges Of Implementing NEP In North East
Patna Science College Plans To Establish Foundation Pillar, Build New Library Complex
Patna Science College Plans To Establish Foundation Pillar, Build New Library Complex
INI CET Result 2022 Today At Aiimsexams.ac.in; Details Here
INI CET Result 2022 Today At Aiimsexams.ac.in; Details Here
5 Assam Colleges To Get University Status: Himanta Biswa Sarma
5 Assam Colleges To Get University Status: Himanta Biswa Sarma
BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Dates Announced; Download Here
BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Dates Announced; Download Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................