IIM Ahmedabad PG Students To Receive Annual Scholarships Under CFA Program

IIM Ahmedabad PG Students To Receive Annual Scholarships

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has been included in the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program along with different institutes of 71 countries. IIM Ahmedabad has been selected for the programme as its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) is aligned with the CFA programme. As part of this partnership, PGP students will receive annual scholarships to enrol for the CFA programme.

Errol D Souza, Director of IIM Ahmedabad said that the new partnership will help in constant overhauling of the curriculum and give more exposure to the postgraduate students.

“CFA Institute is committed to building a better investment management profession with a mix of theory and practice with a focus on ethical and professional standards. There is an opportunity for the two institutions to collaborate and build a better industry”, Professor Errol said.

CFA Institute is a global collaboration of investment professionals which ties up with the professional institutes to create an investor-friendly economy.

Vidhu Shekhar, CFA, Country Head, India believes that IIM Ahmedabad and CFA alliance would help to grow investment management practices in India.

“I am delighted to see this partnership between my alma mater and CFA Institute. We hope that this partnership is the start of multiple collaborations in the areas of research and outreach, leading to improvement and growth of investment management practice in India and a stronger talent pool of professionals” Mr Shekhar said.

IIM Ahmedabad had virtually inaugurated 15th batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX) for 2020-21