IIM Ahmedabad Launches New Centre For Transportation, Logistics

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has established a Centre for Transportation and Logistics to facilitate research in transportation, logistics and allied areas, and contribute to scholarship, practice, and policymaking in India and abroad. The Centre for Transportation and Logistics (CTL) seeks to offer an integrated, multidisciplinary program of research, postgraduate and executive education, technology transfer and policy advice to increase the mobility of people and goods. The IIM Ahmedabad CTL will be co-chaired by faculties of IIM Ahmedabad Dr Debjit Roy and Dr Sandip Chakrabarti.

An IIM Ahmedabad statement issued in this regard said: “IIMA has a rich legacy in the domain of transportation and logistics, and has immensely contributed to both academic research and practice in this area.”

“IIMA faculty members have written numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and cases in network design, mode choice, warehousing, infrastructure, and transport policy,” it added.

IIM Ahmedabad Centre For Transportation And Logistics

The IIM Ahmedabad Centre for Transportation and Logistics plans to organise webinars, workshops and panel discussions periodically throughout the year. The centre will also have opportunities for postdoctoral research and distinguished visiting scholar positions, the IIM Ahmedabad statement said.

Speaking about the objective of the newly launched centre, Dr Roy “We are delighted to have established a centre that will address existing roadblocks and challenges in the transportation and logistics sector... Our objective behind establishing the CTL is to contribute to improving the efficiency of multi-modal transportation systems and supply chain logistics, thereby promoting economic growth and fostering sustainable development.”

“We have faculty coming in from across the institute that have joined the centre as members. A group of internationally-acclaimed professors with outstanding research accomplishments from North American, European and Asian universities have joined the centre’s research advisory committee for providing guidance in centre development and supporting a range of academic activities,” he added.

While addressing the virtual inauguration with a panel discussion on ‘Trends and Innovations in Transportation and Logistics’, IIM Ahmedabad Director Dr Errol D’Souza stressed on the importance of transportation and logistics networks in India's structural transformation, economic growth, and social development. Dr D’Souza added that the tradition of IIMA is to perform “cutting edge research” not only in management sciences but also in socioeconomic development. He indicated that the goal of the centre would not only be to find ways of reducing transportation and logistics operating costs, but also to promote social inclusion and to address environmental sustainability issues.