IIM Ahmedabad Invites Applications For e-Post Graduate Diploma In Advanced Business Analytics

The e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics programme of IIM Ahmedabad is for a duration of 16-month in applied analytics for working professionals.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 2:03 pm IST

IIM Ahmedabad Invites Applications For e-Post Graduate Diploma In Advanced Business Analytics
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is accepting applications for the fourth batch of e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (e-PGD ABA). The e-PGD ABA programme is for a duration of 16-month in applied analytics for working professionals. The candidates can apply for the e-PGD ABA programme of IIM Ahmedabad through the official website – iima.ac.in.

Applications for round 1 began on August 1 and the last date to apply is October 30. The entrance test for round 1 will be held on November 6, The round 2 application will open on November 7.

The e-PGD ABA programme is particularly developed to meet the demand for expert analytics professionals who can give cutting-edge solutions to business challenges. IIM Ahmedabad is now accepting applications from individuals for the course who want to learn applied analytics while continuing to do their job.

To be eligible for the e-PGD ABA programme of IIM Ahmedabad candidates must have at least two years of relevant job experience, a bachelor's degree, excellent quantitative and analytical problem-solving abilities, and a valid test score in the GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test. Preference will be given to candidates working in the business analytics domain.

The curriculum provides a well-balanced mix of online and on-campus experiential modules assisting applicants in learning and internalising strong conceptual foundations of Applied Analytics through rigorous coursework, peer-to-peer learning, and capstone projects.

Professor Sachin Jayaswal, Chairperson, ePGD-ABA said, “With the first two batches of the programme, we have seen professionals transform their career paths, also transitioning into data analysis roles despite being from non-analytics backgrounds. Our program looks at application of Analytics across functions including Marketing, HR, Finance, Operations and Public Policy and hence is apt for professionals from different areas. ePGD-ABA builds on IIMA’s legacy of exceptional academic rigor combined with focus on application to the real world.”

IIM Ahmedabad e-PGD ABA Admission: Important Dates

Events

Round-1

Round-2

Application Opens

August 1, 2022

November 7, 2022

Application Deadline

October 30, 2022

January 15, 2023

Entrance Exam

November 6, 2022

January 22, 2023

Personal Interviews

November 12-13, 2022

February 4-5, 2023

Selection Announcement

November 21, 2022

February 20, 2023

