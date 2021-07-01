IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Virtual Orientation Programme For New Postgraduate Batches

IIM Ahmedabad hosts orientation programme online to welcome new batch

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad), held an inaugural ceremony today in virtual mode to welcome the 58th Class of the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and 22nd Class of the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM).

The inauguration and orientation programme was held in the Ravi J Matthai auditorium of the institute in the presence of the Director, Dean (Programmes), Dean (Faculty), Dean (A and ER) and other senior faculty members.

Delivering the inaugural address to the incoming classes, Professor Errol D’ Souza, Director, IIM Ahmedabad said: “You are about to embark on one of the most important and vibrant phases in your life. The two years at IIMA will present you with unlimited opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills, explore your interests, and most important of all, build a network of friends and mentors who will support you in the future.”

This year, the institute has registered a total intake of 432 students of which 385 students have joined the PGP programme and 47 students joined the PGP-FABM programme. As per official data, the PGP Class comprises 72 per cent men and 28 per cent women. The average age of the PGP class is around 23 years and 67 per cent of the total students have been professionals with prior work experience.

In the current PGP-FABM batch, about 57 per cent are men and 43 per cent are women. About 96 per cent of the class comprises students in the age group of 21 to 25 years. Of the 47 students, as many as 14 come with prior work experience. The PGP-FABM programme has witnessed an increase in the number of students from agriculture and allied backgrounds as compared to the previous two years, an IIM Ahmedabad statement said.

Also, there has been an increase in the number of women joining both the PGP and PGP-FABM programmes. Women comprise 28 per cent of the total class size in the new PGP batch and 43 per cent of the total number of students in the new PGP-FABM batch – the numbers being 6 per cent higher than 22 per cent registered in the PGP class in 2020 and 9 per cent higher than the 34 per cent registered in the PGP-FABM programme in 2020, respectively, the IIM Ahmedabad statement added.