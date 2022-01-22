IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Convocation For ePGP Students Virtually

Image credit: shutterstock.com A total of 62 students of the ePGP graduated with the Master of Management Studies degree

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) conducted a virtual convocation ceremony on Saturday, January 22 for its graduates from the e-Mode Post Graduate Programme (ePGP). A total of 62 students of the ePGP graduated with the Master of Management Studies degree. "Mr. Ketan Tulsidas Savjani, the academic topper was announced the gold medalist while Mr Swapnil Nagesh Padate and Mr Chinmay Manoj Chandakkar were awarded merit certificates and cash prizes for getting the highest GPA scores in the batch," the release read.

Congratulating the graduating students, Chief Guest Dr Hasit Joshipura, Senior Vice President, Larsen and Toubro Limited said, said, “The future for the generations of today is far more potentially fulfilling than it was for my generation given the strait jackets that we had to fit into. And you are part of that benefitted generation. I wish you all great success in your future endeavours”.

Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM Ahmedabad, lauded the students, faculty and their families for their perseverance and commitment in the face of the pandemic. "Management and I dare say good living is about self-awareness, mindfulness, and self-control. You have been exposed at the Institute to some of these principles and about taking ownership for the decisions you make. We wish you all success as you step out as ambassadors of the institute and look forward to the myriad achievements that we are sure you will actualize. It is for you to control your destiny and do keep in mind, that if you do not, then someone else will. Our very best to you and your families,” the professor said.

The ePGP course offered by IIMA is a two-year Masters degree programme, which is unique in its approach, delivery and experience. The course is designed for working professionals. While other IIMA long duration programmes are residential, the ePGP is offered over more than 850 hours of classroom sessions over a live interactive classroom online, which allows students to take lessons at study centres in their own cities. These students also come to the IIMA campus into physical classrooms for specific modules that are scheduled at periodic intervals through the programme, the release read.

For details on the e-Mode Post Graduate Programme, please visit the website- iima.ac.in/web/epgp.