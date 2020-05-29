  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Ahmedabad To Host A Live Session On Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID-19

IIM Ahmedabad To Host A Live Session On Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID-19

The panel of the live session comprises “different sections of the value chain and is quite a stellar line-up”, says a statement issued by the institute.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 29, 2020 5:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Researchers’ Intervention Triples Irrawaddy Dolphin Population In Chilika Lake
Delhi University To Conduct “Open Book Exams” For PG Students
COVID-19: IIT Delhi Projects On Tests Receive Financial Support From Microsoft
IIT Mandi Teams Develop Low-Cost Portable Ventilators
FTII Pune Announces Online Film Appreciation Course
13 Teachers Of St Stephen's College Write To Principal Over 'Unlawful' Construction On Campus
IIM Ahmedabad To Host A Live Session On Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID-19
IIM-A To Host A Live Session: Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, or IIM Ahmedabad, will host a live session on "Fashion Businesses During And Post-Covid - Design, Communication, Retail And Planning” on May 30 at 4pm.

The live session will be organised by the team of Creative and Cultural Business Programme, or CCBP, of IIM Ahmedabad. The panel of the live session comprises “different sections of the value chain and is quite a stellar line-up”, says a statement issued by the institute.

The live session will be moderated by Anchal Jain, co-chair at CCBP. Aashti Bhartia, Director of Ogaan; Bandana Tiwari, lifestyle journalist and sustainability activist; Rina Singh, Founder and Designer of Eka and Philippe Nobile, partner, BCG Paris, will address the session.

The statement further says: “We are in an unprecedented crisis and within the creative ecosystem, the fashion industry has borne the brunt of its impact. While we try to preserve our critical assets, we also need to prepare ourselves for the new creative leaps we will witness soon.”

The live session will be telecast on IIM Ahmedabad’s YouTube Channel.

The statement adds an invitation link for the registration at the IIM Ahmedabad’s live session.

The Creative and Cultural Business Programme, or CCBP, is a specialized programme offered by IIM Ahmedabad for the entrepreneurs in creative and cultural industries. CCBP focusses on domain knowledge and management frameworks as well as financial and commercial aspects of the business.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply Is June 12
Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply Is June 12
Andhra Pradesh Increases Student Strength For Private Junior Colleges
Andhra Pradesh Increases Student Strength For Private Junior Colleges
IIT Hyderabad To Host Online Conference For HR Professionals On Work From Home
IIT Hyderabad To Host Online Conference For HR Professionals On Work From Home
Arunachal Pradesh: DD Arunprabha To Broadcast Virtual Classes For Middle School Students
Arunachal Pradesh: DD Arunprabha To Broadcast Virtual Classes For Middle School Students
CA Exam 2020: ICAI To Allow Candidates To Change Exam Centre
CA Exam 2020: ICAI To Allow Candidates To Change Exam Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................