IIM Ahmedabad To Host A Live Session On Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID-19

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM-A To Host A Live Session: Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, or IIM Ahmedabad, will host a live session on "Fashion Businesses During And Post-Covid - Design, Communication, Retail And Planning” on May 30 at 4pm.

The live session will be organised by the team of Creative and Cultural Business Programme, or CCBP, of IIM Ahmedabad. The panel of the live session comprises “different sections of the value chain and is quite a stellar line-up”, says a statement issued by the institute.

The live session will be moderated by Anchal Jain, co-chair at CCBP. Aashti Bhartia, Director of Ogaan; Bandana Tiwari, lifestyle journalist and sustainability activist; Rina Singh, Founder and Designer of Eka and Philippe Nobile, partner, BCG Paris, will address the session.

The statement further says: “We are in an unprecedented crisis and within the creative ecosystem, the fashion industry has borne the brunt of its impact. While we try to preserve our critical assets, we also need to prepare ourselves for the new creative leaps we will witness soon.”

The live session will be telecast on IIM Ahmedabad’s YouTube Channel.

The statement adds an invitation link for the registration at the IIM Ahmedabad’s live session.

The Creative and Cultural Business Programme, or CCBP, is a specialized programme offered by IIM Ahmedabad for the entrepreneurs in creative and cultural industries. CCBP focusses on domain knowledge and management frameworks as well as financial and commercial aspects of the business.