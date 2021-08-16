IIM Ahmedabad Gets New Centre For Data Science, Artificial Intelligence

IIM Ahmedabad has launched the ‘Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSA)'

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched the ‘Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSA)’, the institute said on Monday. The endowment for the centre has been contributed by Deepak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Group, it said.

The centre will undertake research in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to support businesses, governance, and policymaking.

The centre aims for synergistic and collaborative relationships between scholars and practitioners in data-intensive organizations, besides undertaking case-based research to understand the current industry practice and develop case studies for classroom teaching, an official statement said.

Besides connecting relevant stakeholders, CDSA will also be responsible for “dissemination of the knowledge to a wide audience both within and outside the realm of the Institute through seminars, workshops and conferences,” it added.

Announcing the launch Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA, said, “The Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIMA will take on an important role wherein it will create knowledge that will further augment growth in business and societal advancement, at large, through its offerings.”

Prof Ankur Sinha, Co-Chairperson, CDSA said, “We intend to develop the Centre as the epicentre of knowledge on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. An important step towards this goal is to undertake in-depth research on the practical application of data science and AI and share the knowledge generated thereof. We also aim to engage with the industry and establish synergies that can provide sound technical exposure to the students and offer plausible solutions that can be utilised by the industry and academia.”

Co-Chairperson Prof Anindya S Chakrabarti said “AI has transitioned from being a field of science to an integral element of our daily lives. There is a pressing need to harness the power of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. This can be a game changer, not just for businesses but also for societal needs.”

One of the major highlights of the Centre is an exhaustive annual report on the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence industry in the country, which will provide a “holistic view of the industry, identify challenges and gaps, gauge scope of the industry and offer plausible solutions,” IIM Ahmnedabad said.