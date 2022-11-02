  • Home
IIM Ahmedabad witnessed a 50 per cent increase in the international offers in Cluster 1 held on November 1. IIM Ahmedabad Clusters 2 and 3 are set to be conducted on November 4 and November 7 respectively.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 2:15 pm IST

IIM Ahmedabad’s First Cluster Of Summer Placement Over For PGP 2024 Batch; Around 60 Firms Participated
IIM Ahmedabad concludes 1st cluster of summer placement
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad held its first cluster of summer placement for the postgraduate programme (PGP) class of 2024. About 60 firms participated in the first cluster of the summer placement at IIM Ahmedabad. The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised of five cohorts – investment banking and markets; management consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management. The IIM Ahmedabad placement process was conducted in hybrid mode.

The Boston Consulting Group, as per an IIM Ahmedabad statement, was the top recruiter with 28 offers, followed by Bain and Company with 23 offers. American Express with nine offers, rolled out the maximum offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort, IIM Ahmedabad statement said. The institute witnessed a 50 per cent increase in the international offers in Cluster 1. IIM Ahmedabad Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on November 4 and November 7 respectively.

Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular recruiters such as Alvarez and Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Ernst and Young, GEPConsulting, Cannon, McKinsey and Company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Strategy. Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC. Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiterin Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 10 offers.

“In the PE and VC domain, we saw the participation of firms like Blackstone, Gaja Capital, Jupiter Capita, Multiples, Premji Invest and Venture Highway, the statement said.

