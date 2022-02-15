  • Home
IIM-Ahmedabad: Final Placement Process Over; Sees Surge In Overseas Offers In Cluster 3

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: "Fin Tech firms rolled out the maximum number of offers and UnDosTres was the largest recruiter," IIM Ahmedabad placement report mentioned

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 15, 2022 12:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIM Ahmedabad concludes final placement process
Image credit: shutterstock.com

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) has successfully completed the final placement process for the PGP 2022 batch, with cluster 3 being conducted on Monday, February 14. Around 50 per cent overseas offers received on the last phase of the placement process. "Fin Tech firms rolled out the maximum number of offers and UnDosTres was the largest recruiter," the placement report mentioned.

IIM-Ahmedabad Placement Report: Cluster 1 | Cluster 2

Many new recruiters participated this year across cohorts including Garena, Eightfold.ai and H&R Johnson (Prism Johnson Limited). "There were dream applications for Cluster 3 and this reinforces the candidate-recruiter fit that the Cluster-Cohort system offers," the release read. The third cluster comprised of eight cohorts- Analytics and IT Consulting, Banking Insurance, Consumer Tech, Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Enterprises Tech, Financial Services, Fin Tech and Government Enterprises.

Meanwhile, 46 students of the Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) batch of 2020-22 got job offer in the final placement process which was concluded on February 11. "The placements witnessed a balance of roles from all the sectors like Agri consulting, Agro-Chemicals, Commodities, Food Supply Chain, Food industry, e-Commerce, FMCG Retail and other sectors," IIM-Ahmedabad release mentioned.

The placement process witnessed participation of regular recruiters like KPMG, PwC, Grant Thornton, Reliance Industries, P&G, RB, Nestle, Olam International, CavinCare, Yum brands, McCain, Amul, FMC, Udaan, Purplle, UPL, ETG. Many new recruiters also showed a keen interest in the batch, which is visible by the participation of industry giants like Deloitte, Accenture, TVS Credit, Absolute foods, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Trident group, Zepto, Waycool, Justdial, Arya.Ag, Thermo fisher among others.

