IIM Ahmedabad Conducts Special Convocation For ePGP, ePGD-ABA Programmes

IIMA Convocation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad celebrated a special, in-person convocation ceremony for the students of its e-Mode Post-Graduate Programme in Management (ePGP) and e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (ePGD-ABA) on campus today, December 10, 2022.

A total of 105 students - 63 from ePGP and 42 from the ePGD-ABA programmes completed the Master of Management Studies and Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics, respectively this year.

The convocation was presided over by Mr Pankaj R Patel, chairman of the IIMA Board of Governors, who is also the chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Limited. He was joined by Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, members of the Board of Governors, Deans, Programme Chairs and other faculty members, staff, alumni, graduating students and their families at the ceremony.

Delivering the convocation address, Mr Pankaj R Patel, Chairperson, IIMA Board of Governors shared that futuristic workplaces would need a workforce that could collaborate seamlessly, offer out-of-the-box ideas, showcase diversity, and holds expertise in digital technologies.

Also Read || IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Summer Placements; TCS Top Recruiter With 11 Offers At Third Cluster

Mr emphatically stressed the need for digital upskilling among working professionals and said, “When we speak of disruptions and futuristic approaches, digital technologies have been at the core. It’s a silent revolution that is sweeping across that will lead to a new era of how we live, work, and think. The speed with which we embrace this change will give us an early-mover advantage. The power lies in knowing how it can transform our businesses and enabling organisational transformation so that the larger organisation too is in sync with the change. A robust culture of learning and upskilling can bridge the divide and take the enterprise to the next level of expertise.”

Speaking before the convocation, Professor Pradyumana Khokle, Dean (programmes), IIMA said, “We started having special convocations from January 2022 to highlight the importance of new generation of e-programs at IIMA that are meant for practising executives. Even as they combine the strengths of online and offline delivery with most of the delivery being online, they maintain the academic rigour required for a degree or PG Diploma from IIMA. I would like to congratulate all those who have successfully completed their programmes and wish them well for their future.”