IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Summer Placements; TCS Top Recruiter With 11 Offers At Third Cluster

Image credit: File Photo Tata Consultancy Services became the top recruiter with 11 offers

IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has concluded the summer placement process. At the cluster three placement for the postgraduate programme (PGP) class of 2024, Tata Consultancy Services became the top recruiter with 11 offers. The firms that participated in the cluster three comprised of eleven cohorts – Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Consumer Technology, Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Education Tech, Enterprise Tech, Financial Tech, Food and Dairy, Gaming and Sports, IT Consulting and Analytics, Renewable Energy and Green Tech and Social Enterprises and NGO.

In the Financial Tech sector, Fin IQ rolled out five offers. "The Consumer Tech cohort comprised firms like Audify, Justdial, Uber and Zomato among others. Adobe and Atlassian Corporation was the highest recruiter in the Enterprise Tech cohort with 4 offers each. Enterprise Tech consisted of companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Google, and Ikigai Labs among others. New recruiters included Nippon Steel, Nucleus Office Parks, Aliens Group, Simpl and Suzuki Motor Corporation (International)," IIM Ahmedabad release read.

In the second cluster, Adani group was the top recruiter with 16 offers. A total of 50 firms patrticipated in cluster two, the firms that participated are- Advertising and Media, Consumer Electronics, Consumer Goods and durables, Consumer Services, Conglomerates, Retail B2B and B2C and Pharma and health care.

The summer placement process started on November 2 with the first cluster. Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter with 28 offers, followed by Bain and Company with 23 offers.