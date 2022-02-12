IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Cluster 2 Placements For PGP 2022 Batch

Image credit: Shutterstock The third cluster will begin on February 14 2022

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on February 11 conducted cluster two of the final placement process for the PGP 2022 batch. In the second cluster, companies from six cohorts – Advertising and Media, Conglomerates, Consumer Goods and Durables, Consumer Services, Pharma and Healthcare and Retail B2B and B2C – made job offers to IIM Ahmedabad students.

The Consumer Goods and Durables, Consumer Services cohorts saw regular recruiters like Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, The Coca-Cola Company and Wipro Consumer Care, the institute said.

The Conglomerate cohort included recruiters like Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Emaar, and Tata Administrative Services. The other cohorts included firms like Amazon, Disney-Star, Myntra, Nykaa, PharmEasy, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, among others, it added.

Consumer Goods and Durables firms extended the highest number of offers, followed by Conglomerates.

Tata Administrative Services (TAS) made the highest number of domestic offers, while Emaar made the highest number of international offers in the second cluster.

The third cluster will begin on February 14 2022.

In the first cluster or phase of placements, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accenture Strategy were the top recruiters.

Firms that participated in the first phase of placements were from six cohorts- investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management.