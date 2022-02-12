  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Cluster 2 Placements For PGP 2022 Batch

IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Cluster 2 Placements For PGP 2022 Batch

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on February 11 conducted cluster two of the final placement process for the PGP 2022 batch.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 12, 2022 4:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy Top Recruiters In First Phase
IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Convocation For ePGP Students Virtually
IIM Ahmedabad Announces Revised Criteria For MBA Admissions
Five IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Gets Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2021
Careers360 Management Ranking 2022: Top Government MBA Colleges In India; Complete List Here
IIM-Ahmedabad Summer Placement 2021: Tata Consultancy Services Top Recruiter With 12 Offers In Cluster 3
IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Cluster 2 Placements For PGP 2022 Batch
The third cluster will begin on February 14 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on February 11 conducted cluster two of the final placement process for the PGP 2022 batch. In the second cluster, companies from six cohorts – Advertising and Media, Conglomerates, Consumer Goods and Durables, Consumer Services, Pharma and Healthcare and Retail B2B and B2C – made job offers to IIM Ahmedabad students.

The Consumer Goods and Durables, Consumer Services cohorts saw regular recruiters like Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, The Coca-Cola Company and Wipro Consumer Care, the institute said.

The Conglomerate cohort included recruiters like Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Emaar, and Tata Administrative Services. The other cohorts included firms like Amazon, Disney-Star, Myntra, Nykaa, PharmEasy, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, among others, it added.

Consumer Goods and Durables firms extended the highest number of offers, followed by Conglomerates.

Tata Administrative Services (TAS) made the highest number of domestic offers, while Emaar made the highest number of international offers in the second cluster.

The third cluster will begin on February 14 2022.

In the first cluster or phase of placements, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Accenture Strategy were the top recruiters.

Firms that participated in the first phase of placements were from six cohorts- investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad IIM Ahmedabad placement IIM Ahamadabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live: Cbse.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Date Sheet Updates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live: Cbse.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result, Term 2 Date Sheet Updates
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Releases Audio Books For Class 10, 12 Students
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Releases Audio Books For Class 10, 12 Students
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 For Kashmir Division Likely Today; How To Check
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 For Kashmir Division Likely Today; How To Check
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Choice Filling Till February 14
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Choice Filling Till February 14
Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reopen For All Classes From February 14
Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reopen For All Classes From February 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................