IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Process For 16th Batch Of PG Programme In Management For Executives

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad successfully completed the final placement process of its one year full time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX). As many as 62 firms participated in this year’s on-campus placement process. As per the final placement report, a total of 119 students from the 16th batch of PGPX have been placed.

Consulting firms emerged to be the largest recruiter this year, by hiring as much as 35 per cent of the students from the batch. This was followed by Online Services, Information Technology and BFSI sectors that recruited 20 per cent, 14 per cent and 9 per cent of the students, respectively.

Firms that participated in the recruitment process at IIM Ahmedabad include BCG SEA (South-East Asia), BCG India, Bain, PwC, McKinsey, EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, Eques Capital, Adani Digital, Arthur D. Little, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, OLA Electric, Magicpin, UBS, Lenskart, Simplilearn, Accenture, Indegene, FinIQ, Genpact, Persistent, ElasticRun, Decimal Technologies, Pravaig, Gujarat Gas, Flipkart, Skit.ai. Accenture made the highest number of offers followed by Adani Digital.

IIM Ahmedabad has always encouraged students to take up entrepreneurship as a career, and this year saw four students from the batch taking the entrepreneurship route and deciding to pursue their ideas under the guidance and mentorship of CIIE.CO established at IIM Ahmedabad, the institute said in a release.

Professor Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of the Placement Committee, said, “We had record placements for our PGPX Batch of 2022 in the history of 16 years of the programme. The outcome of the placement process clearly demonstrates the strength of the programme and the value that recruiters see in hiring our students for their talent needs at mid to senior level positions. A surge in strategic and growth roles along with several international offers speak of the faith that the recruiters have in the programme. The determination, resilience and commitment shown by the placement team while working in a volatile situation because of the pandemic is commendable. We wish our graduates great success in their careers.”

Sitakant Tripathy, PGPX Recruitment Secretary, said, “We are pleased to share that the IIMA’s PGPX Class of 2022 has completed its placement season on a high note. This year’s placements reiterate the programme’s focus on building leaders for an evolving business world. The numbers speak for the strength of the programme and the value organizations find in hiring the students from this programme. While Consulting, E-commerce, and other online services were the highest recruiting sectors, we have also seen an uptick in international hiring. Furthermore, we have a healthy mix of returning and new recruiters across sectors and geographies. We take pride in the continued trust the organisations have bestowed upon IIMA’s PGPX cohort and are confident that PGPX graduates will continue to excel in every role and responsibility undertaken by them.”