IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer

IIM Ahmedabad placements: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has completed the final placement process for students of its one year full time Postgraduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX). As per the final placement report on September 27, a total of 137 students from the 15th batch of PGPX have been placed.

Out of 137 students, 119 received offers through the IIMA placement system, 17 received offers on their own and 1 took up entrepreneurship.

A total of 120 firms participated in the campus placement process, which was held virtually. They have offered different roles to the PGPX graduates ranging from CEOs to Heads of Department, the institute has informed.

Information Technology (IT) firms are the largest recruiters this year. They have hired 37 per cent of the batch this year, followed by Healthcare (13 per cent) BFSI (12 per cent), and Consulting (10 per cent) sectors, it added.

Top recruiters included Google, Microsoft, Amazon, MIT Group, Indigene,

OneFitPlus, Mastercard, SAP India, and L&T Infotech. Other recruiters include FinIQ, RMSI, Avataar.me, KEC International, Genpact, Matter Motor Works, Axis Bank, NISG, Falkonry, Persistent System, Elastic Run, NEC, Avalara, FarEye, Decimal Technologies, Pravaig Dynamics, Searce, EPL Global, Xynteo, Merilytics Invest Punjab, Gujarat Gas, Flipkart, ICICI Bank, Vernacular.ai, Enerji Group, Virtusa, Rebel Foods, Publicis Sapient, Open Financial Technologies, Optum, Eugene.ai, Incture, KloudQ, Datawrkz, Citibank, Bridgei2i Analytics, Ekniti India, Arete Advisors, Agnikul Cosmos, Agarwal Fabtex, Aarti Industries, MIT Group.

“We had record placements for our PGPX Batch of 2021 in the history of 15 years of the programme. The outcome of the placement process clearly demonstrates the strength of the programme and the value that recruiters see in hiring our students for their talent needs at mid to senior level positions. Despite 2020 being a COVID year that disrupted all the organizations and processes, placements at IIMA smoothly transitioned into the virtual mode and the outcomes speak of the determination, resilience and commitment of our placement team, and the faith that the recruiters have in the programme. We wish our graduates great success in their careers,” Prof Ankur Sinha, Chairperson, Placement Committee, said.

Saurabh Agrawal, PGPX Recruitment Secretary, said, “The fifteenth batch of PGPX started amidst the strict Covid lockdowns and despite uncertainty looming large over the market demand for hiring senior professionals, it gives me immense pleasure to say that we have surpassed in many parameters of the past years...we have seen an increased interest from some of the well-established start-ups hiring from this programme for the senior management roles and it was well complemented by the traditional recruiters from IT, Consulting, Pharma and Conglomerates....”

Click here for the full placement report.