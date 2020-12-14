IIM Ahmedabad: Chhavi Moodgal Appointed As CEO Of Endowment Fund

Chhavi Moodgal appointed as CEO of endowment fund

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) Endowment Fund has appointed alumna Chhavi Moodgal (PGDM-2004) as its first CEO. She is entrusted with the responsibility of associating with the alumni for fundraising to help the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts undertaken by the institute. She is expected to tie up with the corporate sector to boost CSR initiatives.

Talking about her role as the Endowment Fund CEO, Ms Moodgal said, “IIMA is setting a great example to other management institutes by setting up its Endowment Fund, which will benefit the Institute significantly in its long-term financial autonomy and growth. It is also a privilege to come back to my alma mater, to which I attribute most of my professional success”.

Prof Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA welcomed Ms Moodgal as he said, “We take great pride in our alumni’s achievements and have over the years ensured seamless engagement with them. We are delighted to welcome Chhavi to the IIMA family as the CEO of the Endowment Fund”.

The Endowment Fund was launched in June 2020 to bolster the Institute's CSR initiatives and ensure that the corporate funds are utilised properly.