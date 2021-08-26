  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation

IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation

The Centre aims to become a knowledge hub for academia, policymaking, and the private sector by facilitating cutting-edge research on digital transformation and innovation, IIM Ahmedabad said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 3:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad Gets New Centre For Data Science, Artificial Intelligence
IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Virtual Orientation Programme For New Postgraduate Batches
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Ashank Desai Centre For Leadership And Organisational Development
IIM Ahmedabad Welcomes 16th Batch Of MBA For Executives Programme Virtually
IIM Ahmedabad Records 100% Summer Placement For MBA Students
IIM Ahmedabad Placements Conclude; Over 30 Companies Participated
IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation
The institute has also set up an advisory council on Responsible Digital Transformation
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has partnered with Bank of America to launch a Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT). The Centre aims to become a knowledge hub for academia, policymaking, and the private sector by facilitating cutting-edge research on digital transformation and innovation, IIM Ahmedabad said.

Announcing the launch of the Centre, Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM Ahmedabad, said, “Advancements in the information technology sector are growing rapidly and transforming the way we function. The pandemic has further revealed the value of digital operating models and the need for industry, institutions, and nations to ramp up their adoption of technology. Therefore, it becomes imperative that we study the impact of this digital transformation on business, government, individuals and society.”

“Our global economy is quickly becoming more reliant on digital technologies as underscored by our current environment,” said Cathy Bessant, Bank of America Chief Operations and Technology Officer.

The institute has also set up an advisory council on Responsible Digital Transformation. The council will bring together “diverse stakeholders to deliberate on the needs and unique perspectives on digitalization,” an official statement said.

“Over the last decade, the Indian government has empowered citizens to access social security, financial products, education and health services using digitization as the key enabler...Bank of America is a key supporter of these initiatives, and this new Centre will only strengthen the responsible digital framework in India....” said Kaku Nakhate, India Country Head, Bank of America. “

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: 2nd Shift Starts; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 LIVE: 2nd Shift Starts; Paper Analysis, Students' Reactions
Odisha To Resume Physical Classes For Class 9 Students In Special Schools
Odisha To Resume Physical Classes For Class 9 Students In Special Schools
AP EAMCET Answer Key Released; Details Here
AP EAMCET Answer Key Released; Details Here
NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Drops Age Factor From Tie-Breaking Policy
NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Drops Age Factor From Tie-Breaking Policy
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Paper Analysis: Morning Shift Was “Moderate”
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Paper Analysis: Morning Shift Was “Moderate”
.......................... Advertisement ..........................