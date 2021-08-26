IIM Ahmedabad, Bank Of America To Set Up Centre For Digital Transformation

The institute has also set up an advisory council on Responsible Digital Transformation

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has partnered with Bank of America to launch a Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT). The Centre aims to become a knowledge hub for academia, policymaking, and the private sector by facilitating cutting-edge research on digital transformation and innovation, IIM Ahmedabad said.

Announcing the launch of the Centre, Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM Ahmedabad, said, “Advancements in the information technology sector are growing rapidly and transforming the way we function. The pandemic has further revealed the value of digital operating models and the need for industry, institutions, and nations to ramp up their adoption of technology. Therefore, it becomes imperative that we study the impact of this digital transformation on business, government, individuals and society.”

“Our global economy is quickly becoming more reliant on digital technologies as underscored by our current environment,” said Cathy Bessant, Bank of America Chief Operations and Technology Officer.

The institute has also set up an advisory council on Responsible Digital Transformation. The council will bring together “diverse stakeholders to deliberate on the needs and unique perspectives on digitalization,” an official statement said.

“Over the last decade, the Indian government has empowered citizens to access social security, financial products, education and health services using digitization as the key enabler...Bank of America is a key supporter of these initiatives, and this new Centre will only strengthen the responsible digital framework in India....” said Kaku Nakhate, India Country Head, Bank of America. “