IIM Ahmedabad Announces Pankaj R Patel New Chairperson Of Institute’s Board Of Governors

IIM Ahmedabad gets new Chairperson of its Board of Governors

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has announced the appointment of a new chairperson of its Board of Governors. Pankaj R Patel has taken the charge as the fourteenth Chairperson of the IIM Ahemdabad Board of Governors today, November 16. Pankaj R Patel succeeds Kumar Mangalam Birla, who completed his four years term on Tuesday, November 15. Mr Patel has been a member of the IIM Ahmedabad Board of Governors for eight years prior to his appointment as the Chairperson.

Sharing his views on the appointment as IIM Ahmedabad’s new Chairperson of its Board of Governors, Mr Patel said: “My appointment as a Chairperson comes at an important juncture for the Institute when it is at the cusp of the next phase of its growth. I am excited to be a part of this esteemed institute and look forward to working with the Board of Governors, faculty members, students, staff members, the alumni group, and all other relevant stakeholders. The Board envisages a robust growth for the IIMA and has outlined plans to lead the Institute in this direction. I will be happy to support and share my expertise to help the Board in bringing alive our collective vision for the Institute."

Mr Patel is the Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Mrj Patel, according to an IIM Ahmedabad statement, combines both research and techno-commercial expertise and has published over 100 research papers in peer reviewed journals and is a co-inventor in more than 64 patents.

Mr Patel has been appointed as the Part Time Non-Official Director in Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India. He is on the Governing Board of IIM Udaipur, Invest India, and India Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

He is also a Member of the CEO Advisory Committee of International Generics and Biosimilars Association (IGBA). Mr Patel is a past President of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). He also officiates on the board of several Not-for-Profit and charitable institutions.