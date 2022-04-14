  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM Ahmedabad Convocation: "Spend Early Years Of Career Taking Right Risks," Says Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar

IIM Ahmedabad Convocation: "Spend Early Years Of Career Taking Right Risks," Says Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar

IIM Ahmedabad 57th Convocation: "This idea of doing what's right by 'you' was the inspiration for the name Nykaa itself, which comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Nayaka’ and is inspired by a message to all that one must pursue their dreams and shine the spotlight in their lives," Ms. Nayar said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 14, 2022 3:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Final Placement Process For PGP Concludes
IFSCA, IIM Ahmedabad Sign MoU For Policy Research In Financial Areas
IIM-Ahmedabad: Final Placement Process Over; Sees Surge In Overseas Offers In Cluster 3
IIM Ahmedabad Concludes Cluster 2 Placements For PGP 2022 Batch
IIM-Ahmedabad Placements 2022: Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Strategy Top Recruiters In First Phase
IIM Ahmedabad Hosts Convocation For ePGP Students Virtually
IIM Ahmedabad Convocation:
Nykaa CEO Ms. Falguni Nayar addressing the 57th convocation of IIM Ahmedabad
Image credit: PRO IIM Ahmedabad
New Delhi:

IIM Ahmedabad 57th Convocation: At the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad), Chief Guest and Nykaa CEO Ms. Falguni Nayar advised the graduating students to take risk at the early years of their career coming out from their comfort zone. "Spend the early years of your career taking the right risks and make some bold bets on yourself. Test what you like and what you don’t. Take on roles that put you outside of your comfort zone and challenge yourself. Discover new interests and hone on skills you excel at," Ms. Nayar said. "And remember, no matter what anyone says, it is never too late to start all over again. Decision making will not always be easy, and often there will be no straightforward answer. So, trust your gut to an extent, it will guide you well," she added.

Interacting with students, Ms. Nayar shared her journey as an entrepreneur. According to Ms. Nayar, when in 2012, she decided to start her new venture in beauty and technology- Nykaa, no one was interested. "This idea of doing what's right by 'you' was the inspiration for the name Nykaa itself, which comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Nayaka’ and is inspired by a message to all that one must pursue their dreams and shine the spotlight in their lives," she said.

This year, IIM Ahmedabad conferred degrees to 584 students from the Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP); Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM); One Year Full Time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) and PhD Programme in Management (PhD). The batch toppers Mr Shubham Goyal, Mr Vaibhav Agarwal and Mr Nitin Kulshreshtha from PGP and Mr Amit Kumar from PGPX were awarded with gold medals, the institute statement mentioned.

Director, Professor Errol D’Souza said, "“For managers dear students the landscape has changed. It is no longer about short-term financial targets and efficient execution. Ever since the Great Financial Crisis, and even more so since the pandemic, there is some room for a swashbuckling Elon Musk but soft skills such as compassion and collaboration are going to be a top requirement. Your views on corporate strategy will be important but so will those on climate change, discrimination and inclusion, human rights, culture wars and a host of other issues. You will face challenges from outside the organization as well as from within."

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE Board Exam 2022: Class 10 Mathematics Paper Analysis, Important Details
ICSE Board Exam 2022: Class 10 Mathematics Paper Analysis, Important Details
NEET 2022 Registration: Details On NTA NEET UG Exam Pattern, Application Fee, Documents Required
NEET 2022 Registration: Details On NTA NEET UG Exam Pattern, Application Fee, Documents Required
JMI Admission 2022-23: Jamia Millia Islamia To Release Online Application Forms Today; Details Here
JMI Admission 2022-23: Jamia Millia Islamia To Release Online Application Forms Today; Details Here
CMAT 2022: Top 100 Private MBA Colleges In India Accepting CMAT Score
CMAT 2022: Top 100 Private MBA Colleges In India Accepting CMAT Score
Andhra Pradesh Aims At Outcome-Oriented Education To Transform Students
Andhra Pradesh Aims At Outcome-Oriented Education To Transform Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................