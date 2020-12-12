IIM Ahmedabad: 100% Summer Placement For MBA Students

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad concluded the summer placement process for the MBA class of 2022 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management in an online mode. Companies from multiple domains participated virtually across the three clusters in summer placements, with all students being placed across more than 20 cohorts.

As many as 131 firms participated in 166 different roles in the summer placement process in 2020. As in previous years, students were provided with the flexibility of making “dream” applications to firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. More than 150 students made over 202 dream applications this year. This gave students the flexibility and choice to build careers in sectors of their preference.

Sector-wise details on the number of students placed are as follows:

Sector Number of students placed % Consulting 104 26.8 Financial Services 75 19.3 Consumer Goods & Services 83 21.4 Conglomerates 35 9.0 Technology & Internet 77 19.8 Others (Pharma, Renewable Energy & Infrastructure) 14 3.6 Total number of students placed 388 100





There were 33 new recruiters this year, including Atlassian, Bayer, BPCL, Cipla, DuPont, Everest Instruments, Godrej Fund Management, Phillips, Purplle.com Oracle, Reserve Bank of India, Unacademy and Walmart Global Tech.

Prof. Amit Karna, Chairperson of Placements at IIM Ahmedabad said, “Given the economic scenario, we are extremely pleased with the completion of the process in virtual mode and within the planned time.”

"This year was full of challenges and for the first time in our history, the process was conducted in an entirely online mode. The recruiters were extremely accommodative in adapting to the virtual process and provided their full support to ensure the process runs smoothly. We are grateful to the recruiters for their support to the placement process in these challenging times. I wish the class of 2022 a successful summer internship in mid-2021,” he added.

In the Management Consulting cohort, Bain & Company was the top recruiter with 20 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 19 offers. In the Advisory Consulting domain, PwC made the maximum offers – 10 and in the Niche Consulting sector, GEP made the highest offers – seven.

Edelweiss Wealth Management was the highest recruiter in Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 10 offers. True North was the highest recruiter in the PE/VC and Asset Management cohort with four offers.

In the Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics and Consumer Services domain, HUL extended the most offers – 13, followed by Samsung Electronics with six offers and Airtel with five offers. With seven offers, TAS was the largest recruiter in the Conglomerate's cohort. Amazon was the highest recruiter in the Retail B2B and B2C domain with 14 offers. In the IT Consulting cohort, Tata Consultancy Services was the largest recruiter with 15 offers. Vedanta was the highest recruiter in the Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure cohort with six offers. Unacademy, a new recruiter, participated in the Education & Tech sector and gave nine offers.

Udayabhaskar Singathurai, the Recruitment Secretary at IIM Ahmedabad said, “In a pandemic year, the task of providing multiple dream options to students became a huge challenge as it involves attracting offers more than the size of the batch. IIMA Placement Committee started the process well in advance to invite more recruiters, and the majority of the time was spent on fine-tuning the virtual recruitment process so that recruiters shall be able to hire talents seamlessly during the cluster days.”

“On the operational front, the Placement Committee developed several new digital features for the recruiters to increase the convenience and provide them with transparency during the virtual process. Overall, adequate planning and preparation did work out well, and we were able to successfully complete the process and maximise the student-recruiter fit objective as more than 150 students exercised the “dream” option across clusters,” he added.