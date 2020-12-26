IIM Admission Criteria: Know About CAT 2020 Cut-Off, Selection Process

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) has concluded and the next stage of the selection process will commence soon as most of the IIMs have announced the CAT 2020 cut-off for shortlisting candidates. Each of the IIMs has its own cut-off for the candidates belonging to different categories. Also, sectional and overall CAT cut-off varies. It is on the basis of the CAT cut-off that the candidate will get an opportunity to take part in the selection process which will include the written test, group discussion and personal interview.

Factors Determining CAT Cut-Off 2020

In order to be eligible for further selection, such as the WAT/PI round of the respective institutes, there are a few factors that decide the IIM cut-off, such as:

The difficulty level of CAT 2020 exam

Number of candidates who appeared for CAT 2020

Number of seats available

CAT Result 2020

IIM Indore had stated in the official notice which it had released earlier in July that the CAT 2020 result will be declared by the second week of January. This year, it was for the first time that the CAT exam was conducted in three shifts and the duration of the exam was reduced from three to two hours.

IIM Selection Process

On the basis of the requisite CAT cut-off for various IIMs and based on their preference, candidates get a call from the respective IIM for the next round of selection. The shortlisted candidates are called for selection rounds that usually include Writing Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion (GD). Other criteria, such as Work Experience, Previous Academic Records, Diversity, etc., are also considered in order to prepare the final merit list for admissions.

The candidates are selected in three stages, including shortlisting of the candidate on the basis of their CAT score, their performance in WAT/GD-PI, and their academic record.

First phase: The candidates will be shortlisted based on their CAT percentile.

Second phase: IIMs will conduct WAT and PI to test the candidate's ability and strengths.

Third phase: The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in CAT 2020, WAT-PI, academics, etc.