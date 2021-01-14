IIM Admission 2021-23; Check Cut-Off, Eligibility Criteria

The first step to getting admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) across the country is to clear CAT 2020, which was conducted online on November 29, 2020. IIM admission process 2021-23 has begun which includes shortlisting of candidates on the basis of Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion rounds (GD), and personal interview (PI). In view of the COVID-19 crisis across the country, examinations are to be conducted online.

There are currently 20 IIMs across the nation with most offering MBA degrees instead of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). The top IIMs like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, and others had announced their admission criteria 2021-2023 in August 2020. The most important aspect of IIMs admission is CAT percentile.

Expected Changes In IIM Admission Policy 2021

Due to the COVID-19 infection situation this year, there may be two major changes in IIM admissions 2021.

Many IIMs may drop their GD and WAT rounds and only conduct PI rounds online before offering admission to students.

All the IIMs, including top IIMs like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta may start the academic session 2021-23 in an online mode.

Stages of IIM Admission and Selection Process

Stage I: Shortlisting of candidates on the basis of their CAT score

Candidates are invited to apply for the WAT/ GD-PI round through its official website through each IIM after the CAT results are announced.

Candidates who meet the shortlist will have to log in with their CAT ID to submit their name and CAT score.

Stage II: Screening of candidates for GD-PI/ WAT

In the second phase, the applicants for WAT/ GD-PI are listed on the basis of their CAT score and academic record, after which interview letters are sent to the selected candidates.

Stage III: Calculation of Composite Score and Final Selection

In the third stage, to finalise the candidate’s selection, the composite score of each candidate is calculated based on various parameters.

The final selection process for IIM admission involves assessing a candidate for a specific set of parameters and calculating his/ her composite score.

Parameters for IIM Admission 2021-2023