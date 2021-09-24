IIITDM Kancheepuram Holds 9th Convocation, 293 Students Graduate

Image credit: IIITDM Kancheepuram DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy attended the convocation virtually

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram on September 24 conducted its ninth Convocation virtually. A total of 293 students have graduated this year from the institute, of whom 78 are girls.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Prof S Sadagopan, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Prof DVLN Somayajulu, Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, faculty, staff and parents attended the virtual event.

This year, Mahesh Arunprasath has won the ‘Institute Gold Medal for Best Graduate across BTech’ and MK Sanju Vikasini has won the ‘Institute Gold Medal for Best Dual Degree Graduate across Dual Degree’.

Sujitha S has been awarded the ‘Institute Gold Medal for Best Postgraduate across MTech’ and Madhuvanthi Srivatsav has won the ‘Institute gold medal for the All Rounder of the Graduating Batch’

Delivering the Convocation Address, Dr Reddy, Secretary said, “Today, the country is looking for innovation from youngsters to come out with the products of first-of-its-class in the world... What is that which can make this country prosperous? It is the technology which can make this country prosperous. And for the country to become prosperous, the seed is with the institutes like IIITDM where people have to learn science and technology and come out with design and manufacturing where lot of innovation comes out.”

IIITDM Kancheepuram Convocation 2021: Statistics

Degree Female Male Grand Total B. Tech 33 110 143 Dual Degree 30 67 97 M. Tech 15 31 46 Ph. D

7 7 Grand Total 78 215 293

Students of IIITDM Kancheepuram have received offers from top companies, including Microsoft, AMD, ZOOM India, IBM, Larsen and Toubro, Ericsson, Microchip and Samsung, among others. In 2020-21, more than 80 companies visited the campus for placement and recruited 160 students, the institute said in a statement.

Delivering the Annual Report, Prof Somayajulu said, “The pandemic forced us to conduct our classes online but our research labs are still operating in the best way possible. We have 14 patents and 199 research publications in the academic year 2020-2021. We have completed 22 sponsored research projects and 42 projects are progressing well in our research labs so far.”

Further, Prof. Somayajulu said, “The Institute has acquired various projects funded by both government and private funding agencies: At present, the Institute has to its account projects worth Rs 21.94 Crore. In the financial year 2020 – 2021, we have been granted projects worth Rs 4.5 Crore.”

The Institute was established as a Centre of Excellence for technical education and research by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The Institute is now planning to launch a MTech in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in AI and Robotics, and MTech in Power Electronics and System Design shortly. This year, it commenced an MTech programme in Computer Science with specialization in Data Science and AI.