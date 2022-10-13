IIITDM Kancheepuram Appoints Professor M V Kartikeyan As Its New Director

Professor M V Kartikeyan appointed as the new Director of IITDM Kancheepuram on October 12.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) Kancheepuram appointed Professor M V Kartikeyan as the new Director on October 12, 2022. Professor Kartikeyan took over the charge from Prof DVLN Somayajulu, Director, IIITDM Kurnool, who was appointed as the interim Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram in August 2021 by the Ministry of Education, GoI Professor Kartikeyan assumed office in the virtual presence of Professor S Sadagopan, Chairman - Board of Governors, Registrar, Senior Professors, Deans, and Head of the Departments (HoDs).

As an administrator at IIT Roorkee, Profesor Kartikeyan served as the Associate Dean - Faculty Affairs, Chairman - Library Advisory Committee, Academic Chairperson - Electronics and ICT Academy, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Head of the Institute Computer Center. He served as a Dean, Faculty Affairs at IIT Tirupati.

Taking over the charge as the Director, Prof Kartikeyan said that his efforts will be to improve the academic and research ambience of the institute. He emphasized the significance of securing more sponsored projects, quality publications and patents.

Professor M V Kartikeyan is a professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee and was on deputation to IIT Tirupati. An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and IIT BHU, he received his Master’s degree in 1985 and PhD in 1992. He was a research scientist with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani from 1989 to 2001. Prior to joining IIT Roorkee in 2003, he was with the Institute for Pulsed Power and Microwave Technology, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany.

Professor Kartikeyan is a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hildegard-Maier Research Fellowship for Electrical Sciences. He has a distinguished academic career spanning over 33 years and is a Fellow of IEEE, IET, IETE, IE, and VEDAS and a member of EuMA, and PSSI. He is the principal author of five books. He has published more than 350 research papers in peer-reviewed transactions or journals and conferences. His current research interests include high-power millimetre wave and terahertz sources; RF Circuits, Antennas and Systems; Metamaterials and fractals; Computational Electromagnetics; and RF and microwave design with soft computing and machine learning techniques.