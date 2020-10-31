Image credit: IIITDM Kancheepuram IIITDM Kancheepuram: 306 Students Awarded Degrees In Eighth Convocation

A total of 306 students graduated during the eighth Convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram held virtually today, October 31, 2020. The Degrees were awarded virtually in the presence of chief guest Dr K Kasturirangan, Chairman, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 Committee, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena, Chennai, Prof. S Sadagopan Chairman, Board of Governors, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Prof. Banshidhar Majhi, Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram, faculty and staff of the Institute.

Addressing the Virtual Convocation, Dr. Kasturirangan said, “The vision of India’s new educational system has been crafted to ensure that it touches the life of each and every citizen consistent with their needs and necessities besides creating a just and equitable society. The approach is to realize a new system aligned with aspirational goals of 21st century education while remaining rooted to India’s value systems and ethos. The policy provides an integrated, yet flexible approach to education.”

Dr Kasturirangan said that IIITDM Kancheepuram is playing a critical role in India’s effort towards ‘Make in India’ campaign. IIITDM Kancheepuram is an institute of national importance under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

For the 2020-21 academic year, the Institute launched three new MTech programs in Advance Robotics, Power Electronics System Design and Computer Science and Engineering.

IIITDM Kancheepuram Placements And Startup Incubator

The institute incubation cell ‘MaDeIT’ presently supports 17 startups which include seven under incubation and ten under the accelerator. One of the incubate companies has been recognized among the top 10 Agri-tech startups in the country in a recent poll.

Last year, 182 students were placed in companies like Microsoft, IBM, ZOHO, Saint-Gobain, Mathworks, and TVS Motors.The highest salary package offered was around Rs.55 lakh by Google and Microsoft.