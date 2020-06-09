IIIT Naya Raipur Admission 2020: Last Date To Apply For MTech Is July 7

Image credit: Shutterstock IIIT Naya Raipur MTech Admission 2020: Last Date To Apply Is July 7

Indian Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur, or IIIT Naya Raipur announced the application dates for MTech Programmes for 2020-21. According to the institute, the application window for MTech programme started on May 25, 2020. Last date to submit application forms is July 7. Application forms are available on the official website, www.iiitnr.ac.in. Admissions to the MTech Programmes will be given only on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE scores, IIIT Naya Raipur informed.

The institute has also informed that students enrolled in MTech programmes will receive a monthly scholarship.

“Eligible Applicants admitted to M.Tech. The program will receive a monthly Institute scholarship of Rs.12,400,” IIIT Naya Raipur said in a statement.

“Students are encouraged to present research papers at reputed conferences and for which the institute supports financially as per the norms of IIIT Naya Raipur,” the statement added.

The eligibility criteria will be relaxed for the reserved categories.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability categories will be relaxed by five per cent marks.

Currently, IIIT Naya Raipur offers two MTech Programmes. Indian nationals can apply for MTech with specialization in Computer Science and Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering.