Application For BTech Programme At IIIT Naya Raipur 2020 Starts

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur has opened the application window for the online registration of candidates for admission to BTech programmes in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Candidates with the required eligibility can register for the online application for the undergraduate programmes in IIIT Naya Raipur till October 15 for the 2020-21 academic session.

The admission to the three undergraduate BTech programmes at IIIT Naya Raipur will be made on the basis of JEE Main ranks. Details including IIIT Naya Raipur 2020 eligibility, admission procedure, application dates, counselling and reservation are available on the IIIT Naya Raipur portal -- www.iiitnr.ac.in.

Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee IIIT Naya Raipur statement read: “Admission to the undergraduate program of the DSPM IIIT Naya Raipur is based strictly on the merit of the candidate as inferred from their performance in JEE (Main). The eligibility for applying for the BTech program under Chhattisgarh quota at IIIT Naya Raipur is 50% aggregate marks in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics (45% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates) in their 12th standard examination.”

“The eligibility for applying for the BTech program under All India category and NTPC quota is as per JoSAA guidelines,” added the statement.

IIIT Naya Raipur Application Process

Step 1: Visit the IIIT Naya Raipur admission portal

Step 2: Click on the link -- “Click Here to Apply Online for B.Tech Admission 2020-2021”

Step 3: On the next window, insert the email address, password and captcha code

Step 4: Using the system-generated login id, register with the details required

Step 5: Submit

The IIIT Naya Raipur has also provided a helpline number to address students’ concern regarding online application. The helpline number -- 0771-2474040 -- as per the website, will be available on all working days between 9:30 am and 6 pm.