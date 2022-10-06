  • Home
IIIT Nagpur Launches 4 New BTech Programmes; Admission Details Here

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur, has launched four new BTech courses for the academic session 2022-23.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 4:35 pm IST

IIIT Nagpur Launches 4 New BTech Programmes; Admission Details Here
IIIT Nagpur BTech Admission 2022-23
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur, has launched four new BTech courses for the academic session 2022-23. The Institute has launched new BTech courses for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) stream. The newly launched courses include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology, Data Science and Analytics, and Internet of Things. Along with this the IIIT Nagpur has also increased the number of seats for BTech aspirants from this year.

The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology, Data Science and Analytics courses are being launched under the BTech CSE stream, while the Internet of Things course is being launched under BTech ESE stream. Along with this, the IIIT Nagpur has also increased the number of seats for BTech aspirants this year. With the addition of four new courses, a total of 264 seats have been increased for BTech courses. Earlier the total intake for the BTech CSE stream was 223 and for BTech ESE stream was 150.

IIIT Nagpur BTech Admission 2022-23: Course Details

BTech in Computer Science and Engineering
Name of CourseNumber of Seats
Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)
223
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning66
Data Science and Analytics66
Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology
66
BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering
Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)
150
Internet of Things
66

Earlier the total intake for the BTech CSE stream was 223 and for BTech ESE stream was 150. The candidates who wish to pursue BTech courses from IIIT Nagpur will have to pay a total of Rs 2,47,000 as first-year fee for the academic session 2022-23. The Institute will charge Rs 1,23,500 as a semester fee for each semester.

