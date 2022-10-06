IIIT Nagpur Launches 4 New BTech Programmes; Admission Details Here

IIIT Nagpur BTech Admission 2022-23

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur, has launched four new BTech courses for the academic session 2022-23. The Institute has launched new BTech courses for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) stream. The newly launched courses include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology, Data Science and Analytics, and Internet of Things. Along with this the IIIT Nagpur has also increased the number of seats for BTech aspirants from this year.

The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology, Data Science and Analytics courses are being launched under the BTech CSE stream, while the Internet of Things course is being launched under BTech ESE stream. Along with this, the IIIT Nagpur has also increased the number of seats for BTech aspirants this year. With the addition of four new courses, a total of 264 seats have been increased for BTech courses. Earlier the total intake for the BTech CSE stream was 223 and for BTech ESE stream was 150.

IIIT Nagpur BTech Admission 2022-23: Course Details

BTech in Computer Science and Engineering Name of Course Number of Seats Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

223 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning 66 Data Science and Analytics 66 Human-Computer Interaction and Gaming Technology

66 BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

150 Internet of Things

66

Earlier the total intake for the BTech CSE stream was 223 and for BTech ESE stream was 150. The candidates who wish to pursue BTech courses from IIIT Nagpur will have to pay a total of Rs 2,47,000 as first-year fee for the academic session 2022-23. The Institute will charge Rs 1,23,500 as a semester fee for each semester.