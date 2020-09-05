IIIT Hyderabad: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is not part of the common counselling held by JoSAA. It has a certain quota of B.tech and dual degree seats whose allotment is through JEE Main scores. IIIT Hyd JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which students have been allotted seats in the B.Tech programmes. The JEE Main cutoff for IIIT Hyderabad is arrived at after considering the number of applicants, seats available, JEE Main difficulty levels and past year trends.

IIITH offers admission into B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) courses through JEE Main. Candidates can use the past year JEE Main Cutoff of IIITH to decide before applying for admissions.

IIIT Hyderabad B.Tech admission is through various channels like:

JEE Main

UGEE-CLD/NK/NTSE or KVPY

Direct Admission for Students Abroad (DASA)

Olympiad

Special Channel of Admission (SCA) for single degree B.Tech programmes (ECE/CSE).



IIIT Hyderabad B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (JEE Main Round 1)





Programme Name Total Marks Percentile Score 4-year B.Tech. Courses

CSE 573 99.958238 ECE 941 99.929344





IIIT Hyderabad B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (JEE Main Round 2)





Programme Name Total Marks Percentile Score 4-year B.Tech. Courses

CSE 1059 99.9187734 ECE 1676 99.8672854





Admissions at IIITH are separate from the JoSAA counselling and candidates have to apply separately to the B.Tech programmes after the JEE Main results are announced.