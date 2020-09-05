  • Home
  • Education
  • IIIT Hyderabad: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off

IIIT Hyderabad: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off

IIIT Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is not part of the common counselling held by JoSAA. It has a certain quota of B.tech and dual degree seats whose allotment is through JEE Main scores.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 12:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main BTech 2020 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Lengthy And Time-Consuming”, Say Students
JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis 2020: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Say students
JEE Main, NEET 2020: No Spit, Saliva For Counting Sheets In Exam Hall, Says Health Ministry SOP
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Review Petition Seeking Postponement Of Exam Today
NIT Puducherry: Know Previous Year’s JEE Main Cut Off
NIT Goa: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off
IIIT Hyderabad: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off
IIIT Hyderabad: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cut Off
New Delhi:

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is not part of the common counselling held by JoSAA. It has a certain quota of B.tech and dual degree seats whose allotment is through JEE Main scores. IIIT Hyd JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which students have been allotted seats in the B.Tech programmes. The JEE Main cutoff for IIIT Hyderabad is arrived at after considering the number of applicants, seats available, JEE Main difficulty levels and past year trends.

IIITH offers admission into B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) courses through JEE Main. Candidates can use the past year JEE Main Cutoff of IIITH to decide before applying for admissions.

IIIT Hyderabad B.Tech admission is through various channels like:

  • JEE Main

  • UGEE-CLD/NK/NTSE or KVPY

  • Direct Admission for Students Abroad (DASA)

  • Olympiad

  • Special Channel of Admission (SCA) for single degree B.Tech programmes (ECE/CSE).


IIIT Hyderabad B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (JEE Main Round 1)


Programme Name

Total Marks

Percentile Score

4-year B.Tech. Courses


CSE

573

99.958238

ECE

941

99.929344


IIIT Hyderabad B.Tech 2019 Cutoff (JEE Main Round 2)


Programme Name

Total Marks

Percentile Score

4-year B.Tech. Courses


CSE

1059

99.9187734

ECE

1676

99.8672854


Admissions at IIITH are separate from the JoSAA counselling and candidates have to apply separately to the B.Tech programmes after the JEE Main results are announced.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Cut off
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Centre Approves Second Medical College For Nagaland: Health And Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom
Centre Approves Second Medical College For Nagaland: Health And Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom
Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Teachers' Day
Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Greetings On Teachers' Day
Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in
Live | Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in
Teachers' Day 2020: Let's Thank Teachers Who Prevented Academic Disruption Amid Pandemic, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Teachers' Day 2020: Let's Thank Teachers Who Prevented Academic Disruption Amid Pandemic, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Odisha Plus 2 Results 2020: CHSE Arts Class 12 Results Today; Know How To Check
Odisha Plus 2 Results 2020: CHSE Arts Class 12 Results Today; Know How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................