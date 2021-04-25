IIIT Hyderabad Invites Applications For MTech In Product Design Management

Admission will be given through CEED exam, PG Entrance Examination (PGEE), startup channel and industry sponsored channel (representational photo)

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has invited applications for the MTech in Product Design and Management programme. The last date to apply is June 1. Admission will be given through four channels – CEED exam, PG Entrance Examination (PGEE), startup channel and industry-sponsored channel. The PG entrance exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later.

As per an official statement, registration through the PGEE channel has been closed. The application process for the other three channels will begin soon.

According to IIIT Hyderabad, the programme “aims to create market and design-aware technologists equipped with the knowledge to conceptualize, define, design technology products and connect them with business markets.”

Students with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, technology, design, science or equivalent undergraduate qualification can apply for the programme.

Students with a masters degree in science, or computer applications with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade can also apply.

Apart from these, they are also required to have at Least one year of experience in product development.

“This program can create new products, new startups or groom early career IT professionals aspiring to become technology product managers for technology companies, specifically around information technology,” the institute said.