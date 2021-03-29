IIIT Hyderabad To Close Applications For PG Entrance Exam Soon

IIITH PGEE 2021 applications to close on March 31

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad will be closing the online application window for the postgraduate entrance examination (IIITH PGEE 2021) on March 31. Interested candidates can apply at the official website pgadmissions.iiit.ac.in. The three-hour long exam will take place in online mode on April 18.

The application fee is Rs 200. The candidates will have to pay an extra Rs 50 for each additional programme.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have completed BE, BTech, ME, MTech in any of the branches Computer Science and Engineering (CSE),Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Civil Engineering or Biotechnology.

The BArch candidates can also apply for the exam. Candidates with Masters Degree in Science, Mathematics, Computers, Information Technology or MCA programmes are also eligible to apply for the admission.

The qualifying candidates of PGEE will have to appear for counselling.

Steps To Apply For PGEE 2021





Step 1 Register at iiit.ac.in. Create an account by submitting information such as name of the candidate, parent's name, gender, address, mobile number and email address. Create password.

Step 2 After successful registration, an OTP will be sent to the email address provided by the candidate.

Step 3 Log in through the online portal and fill the academic details. Apart from the academic information, candidates have to provide names and details of two references, statement of purpose, photograph and resume.

Step 4 Pay application fee using net banking or credit or debit cards.





The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to MTech, MS and PhD programmes. The Institute offers two years of MTech programme in Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Information Security, Computer Aided Structural Engineering and Product Design and Management.

MS programme is offered in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Bioinformatics and IT in Building Science.

PhD programmes are offered in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Bioinformatics, IT in Building Science, Computational Linguistics, Computational Natural Sciences, Spatial Informatics and Cognitive Science.