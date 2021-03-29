  • Home
  • Education
  • IIIT Hyderabad To Close Applications For PG Entrance Exam Soon

IIIT Hyderabad To Close Applications For PG Entrance Exam Soon

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad will be closing the online application window for the postgraduate entrance examination (IIITH PGEE 2021) on March 31.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 29, 2021 3:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
IIT Madras To Close HSEE Application Soon; Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern
Gujarat Board HSC Exams 2021: Science Practical Exams From Tomorrow; Details Here
NATA On April 10; Tips To Prepare For BArch Entrance Exam
NEET PG 2021: Over 1.7 Lakh Applications Received, Fee Payment Window Reopens
JEE Main 2021 (April) Session: Tips To Crack BTech Entrance Exam In One Month
IIIT Hyderabad To Close Applications For PG Entrance Exam Soon
IIITH PGEE 2021 applications to close on March 31
New Delhi:

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad will be closing the online application window for the postgraduate entrance examination (IIITH PGEE 2021) on March 31. Interested candidates can apply at the official website pgadmissions.iiit.ac.in. The three-hour long exam will take place in online mode on April 18.

The application fee is Rs 200. The candidates will have to pay an extra Rs 50 for each additional programme.

Direct Link To Apply For PGEE 2021

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have completed BE, BTech, ME, MTech in any of the branches Computer Science and Engineering (CSE),Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), Civil Engineering or Biotechnology.

The BArch candidates can also apply for the exam. Candidates with Masters Degree in Science, Mathematics, Computers, Information Technology or MCA programmes are also eligible to apply for the admission.

The qualifying candidates of PGEE will have to appear for counselling.

Steps To Apply For PGEE 2021


Step 1 Register at iiit.ac.in. Create an account by submitting information such as name of the candidate, parent's name, gender, address, mobile number and email address. Create password.

Step 2 After successful registration, an OTP will be sent to the email address provided by the candidate.

Step 3 Log in through the online portal and fill the academic details. Apart from the academic information, candidates have to provide names and details of two references, statement of purpose, photograph and resume.

Step 4 Pay application fee using net banking or credit or debit cards.


The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to MTech, MS and PhD programmes. The Institute offers two years of MTech programme in Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Information Security, Computer Aided Structural Engineering and Product Design and Management.

MS programme is offered in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Bioinformatics and IT in Building Science.

PhD programmes are offered in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, Bioinformatics, IT in Building Science, Computational Linguistics, Computational Natural Sciences, Spatial Informatics and Cognitive Science.

Click here for more Education News
International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Roorkee Conducts Two-Day Annual Event ‘National Social Summit 2021’
IIT Roorkee Conducts Two-Day Annual Event ‘National Social Summit 2021’
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
Education Minister Will Attend Inauguration Of Happiness Centre At IIM Jammu Tomorrow
Education Minister Will Attend Inauguration Of Happiness Centre At IIM Jammu Tomorrow
Allahabad University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Semester Exams From April 3
Allahabad University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Semester Exams From April 3
IIT Madras To Close HSEE Application Soon; Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern
IIT Madras To Close HSEE Application Soon; Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern
.......................... Advertisement ..........................