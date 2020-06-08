  • Home
IIIT Hyderabad Announces Fee Concession, Scholarships For Women Students To Improve Gender Diversity

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, or IIIT Hyderabad, will reduce the fee by 25% and introduce merit scholarships for women students as part of new measures introduced to improve gender diversity and bridge the gap between men and women by empowering women students.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 5:23 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

IIIT Hyderabad Announces New Measures To Improve Gender Diversity
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, or IIIT Hyderabad, has introduced a slew of measures to improve gender diversity in their institute for the 2020-2021 session. The institute has set a target of admitting at least 25 per cent women students to the four-year BTech programme through the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, mode. In order to facilitate the admission of the set standard of 25 per cent women students, IIIT Hyderabad, has also decided to waive 25 per cent fee for women in all four years of their BTech programme.

IIIT Hyderabad has also introduced a voluntary application fee of Rs 500 for the women applying through JEE mode.

A statement issued by the institute said a merit scholarship for the women students at the beginning of the second year of BTech programme will also be provided.

Empowering Women

In the statement issued by IIIT Hyderabad, Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy, Dean, Academics, said: "Our education provides students access to incredible opportunities - be it jobs, admission in reputed universities for higher studies, or grounding to become an entrepreneur.”

Prof. Sivaswamy further added: “Through our diversity pool we hope to empower more women students to join us and create their own career paths."

IIIT Hyderabad is an autonomous research university established in 1998. It focuses on the core areas of information technology, including Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through interdisciplinary research with great social impact.

“Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance”, the statement added.

With Inputs From PTI

Hyderabad International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad scholarships in india
