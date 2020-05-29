  • Home
  • Education
  • IIIT Guwahati To Launch Online M.Tech. Programme In Computer Science Engineering

IIIT Guwahati To Launch Online M.Tech. Programme In Computer Science Engineering

Indian Institute of Information Technology-Guwahati (IIIT Guwahati) will start an online two-year M Tech programme in computer science and engineering from August this year to equip the youth with knowledge and skills for emerging technologies in the post-COVID scenario.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 29, 2020 6:10 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Increases Student Strength For Private Junior Colleges
IIT Hyderabad To Host Online Conference For HR Professionals On Work From Home
Arunachal Pradesh: DD Arunprabha To Broadcast Virtual Classes For Middle School Students
Lockdown 4: Maharashtra Requests 2 DD National Channels For Airing 12 Hours of School Education
Maharashtra Chief Minister To Meet Vice-Chancellors Tomorrow For Decision On Exams
Lockdown: IIT Kharagpur Develops Vehicle-Based Mechanized Broom To Deal With Labour Shortage
IIIT Guwahati To Launch Online M.Tech. Programme In Computer Science Engineering
The institute will select an online system through which examinations will be conducted.
Guwahati:

Indian Institute of Information Technology-Guwahati (IIIT Guwahati) will start an online two-year M Tech programme in computer science and engineering from August this year to equip the youth with knowledge and skills for emerging technologies in the post-COVID scenario.

The primary focus of the programme is on working professionals in the IT sector, who have the need to update their knowledge and would like to get a higher degree, an IIIT-Guwahati release said on Friday.

In view of the changing environment, the programme is also open to fresh graduates, who may be reluctant to spend time on a campus far away from home amid the pandemic, it said.

"The same lectures will be given both to on-campus students and online students. There will be no difference in the standards and evaluation methods," the release said.

The institute will select an online system through which examinations will be conducted.

Noting that the fourth industrial revolution refers to how technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and the internet of things are merging with the physical lives of citizens, IIIT-G said these emerging technologies can drive future solutions for India's large-scale developmental challenges.

"In the post-COVID world, imparting the knowledge and skills that can empower India's youth to deploy these solutions will require a new approach to higher education with a focus on online learning," the release added.

Click here for more Education News
IIIT PPP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Ahmedabad To Host A Live Session On Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID-19
IIM Ahmedabad To Host A Live Session On Fashion Businesses During and Post COVID-19
Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply Is June 12
Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply Is June 12
Andhra Pradesh Increases Student Strength For Private Junior Colleges
Andhra Pradesh Increases Student Strength For Private Junior Colleges
IIT Hyderabad To Host Online Conference For HR Professionals On Work From Home
IIT Hyderabad To Host Online Conference For HR Professionals On Work From Home
Arunachal Pradesh: DD Arunprabha To Broadcast Virtual Classes For Middle School Students
Arunachal Pradesh: DD Arunprabha To Broadcast Virtual Classes For Middle School Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................